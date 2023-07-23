Israel: Final deliberations on judicial reform have begun

Status: 07/23/2023 10:15 a.m

In Israel, parliament has begun deliberations on a key element of the government’s controversial plans to restructure the judiciary. Tens of thousands gathered in front of the Knesset in the morning to protest.

The final deliberations on an important part of the controversial judicial reform have begun in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. A 36-hour session is scheduled, and tomorrow the second and third readings are to be finally voted on. The aim of the reform is to weaken the Supreme Court in favor of the government.

Is the government still giving in?

Tens of thousands have gathered in front of the Knesset to protest. Many of them have walked from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in the past few days. They see the separation of powers and Israel’s democracy in danger.

So far there are no signs that the government is ready to back down. And this despite the fact that more than 11,000 reservists have announced that they will no longer appear on duty, including hundreds of fighter pilots. This is considered a risk to Israel’s ability to defend itself.

Netanyahu’s OP is not said to affect voting

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to undergo surgery overnight and had a pacemaker implanted. However, he has already announced that he wants to take part in the parliamentary session in the afternoon. The cabinet meeting was canceled – but the intervention should not have any influence on the deliberations and votes on judicial reform.

