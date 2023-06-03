The Athena 2023 prizes awarded to Casellati, Garattini and Lo Schiavo – Medicine

news-txt”>

Atena Donna, the foundation within Atena, dedicated to women’s health and chaired by Carla Vittoria Maira, is 10 years old and again this year in the context of a scientific conference that will take place in the Campidoglio on 6 June, awards will be assigned to personalities from the world of science and society. The 2023 Atena Donna Award will be presented to Minister Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, the first woman elected president of the Senate; the special 10-year Atena Donna Award to Oscar winner Francesca Lo Schiavo, three times Oscar winner for scenography, “an example for all women for having been able to achieve incredible goals even at an international level”; the Rome 2023 Prize for research to Silvio Garattini, oncologist, pharmacologist and researcher, president and founder of the “Mario Negri” Institute for Pharmacological Research; the Atenainnova Award to the oncohaematologist and researcher Francesca del Bufalo.

The awarding of the awards will be followed by a scientific reflection on artificial intelligence entitled “Dialogue on thoughts and algorithms”. Giulio Maira, founder and president of the Atena Foundation, and Silvia Calandrelli, director of RAI Culture and Educational, will discuss this issue.

“We will investigate a particularly fascinating and extremely current topic: artificial intelligence is changing the world and our life would no longer be possible without it, even if the human brain, capable of emotions, creativity and consciousness, remains unsurpassed – explains Professor Maira – but it is necessary that artificial intelligence enters our life without distorting it but preserving the overall balance of the world and the freedom and dignity of man”. “RAI, which has always been attentive to technological innovation, can help provide the skills necessary to understand on what basis today’s artificial intelligence systems work, in which directions they are evolving, what the opportunities and dangers associated with them are. There is a lot of talk about artificial intelligence – underlines Calandrelli – but the media attention on the subject is not enough, the quality of the debate is also needed. It is precisely on this aspect that RAI Cultura tries to work and will continue to work in the future”. The initiative was also granted the patronage of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Health, the Lazio Region and Rome Capital.

The Atena Foundation, established in 2001 by Professor Maira with the aim of promoting research and disseminating knowledge in the field of Neuroscience, is developing the study of an innovative therapy for the treatment of malignant brain tumors, in collaboration with the Higher Institute of Health and the Gemelli Foundation.

Atena Donna, the space dedicated to women’s health within the Foundation, also continued the meetings in Italian prisons, the last few days in San Vittore in Milan offering free cardiological screenings thanks to the collaboration of Professor Patrizia Presbitero and gynecological prevention with Dr. Daniela Botta.