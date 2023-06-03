“Sports are an important opportunity for meeting and educational inclusion. This is also a way to be close to the communities so severely affected” — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – La Region alongside the Municipalities, schools and sports associations for support sports on the territory.

Through two new tenders who allocate 1.5 million euros, with the willingness to increase the budget during the year, to finance projects physical activity and sports ed events local, regional and supra-regional.

And that this year they predict additional scores for the initiatives taking place in the areas affected by the flood.

“Sport is an extraordinary environment for meeting people, for education and for inclusion. And for the younger ones an opportunity for balanced growth, not only from a physical point of view, for the values ​​it is able to transmit – says the president of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini -. This is why we wanted to be close to the communities that have been so badly affected by the flood. Even sport can be an opportunity to restart, recovering a normality that unfortunately seems lost these days “.

The two measures, coordinated by the Head of the Political Secretariat of the Presidency, Giammaria Manghi, they turn to Eamateur sports nts, including Third Sector Entities, Sports Federations, Local Authorities and schools. In both cases, the deadlines for submitting applications go from 10 am on June 14, 2023 at 15 o’clock on July 14, 2023.

I bandi

Among the rewarding requirements for the selection of projects also accession to Sports ethics charter, the code of conduct proposed by the Presidency of the Region and approved last year by the Legislative Assembly. A way by the Region to promote respect for the rules and opponents on the playing fields.

In detail the first announcement allocate 1 million euros and is aimed at amateur sports bodies, sports federations, local bodies and schools, for two-year motor and sports activity projects aimed at improving the person’s physical, mental and social well-being. The regional contribution consists of a non-refundable subsidy, and cannot exceed 15,000 euros. The projects must be activated in the period between 1 July 2023 and 30 June 2024 and be launched by 30 November this year.

Instead, it is aimed only at amateur sports organizations and sports federations, the second announcementwhich provides 546.700 euro, for sporting events organized during 2023 on the regional territory (of local, regional and supra-regional value), with the willingness of the Region to increase the budget during the year. Also in this case the subsidy is non-repayable and cannot exceed 15 thousand euros.

Paola Fedriga