Handball players Jeřábková and Knedlíková helped Kristiansand to another LM final

After winning in a replay of last year’s final, two-time reigning champions Vipers will face the winners of the second semi-final between Ferencváros and Esbjerg for the title on Sunday.

The national team gunner Jeřábková can win the Champions League for the second time in a row, last year she was declared the most valuable player of the final tournament. Knedlíková, who officially said goodbye to her national team career in April, is aiming for her sixth consecutive triumph in the most prestigious European competition: she won the first three in the years 2017-19 with Györ.

While Knedlíková still has a contract in Kristiansand for next season, Jeřábková will say goodbye to Vipers after two years with Sunday’s match. Already last December, she signed a contract for the next three years with the Danish Ikast.

Handball Champions League – Semifinals in Budapest:
Györ – Kristiansand 35:37 (18:23) – for the winner Jeřábková 7 goals, Knedlíková 4,
18:00 Ferencváros – Esbjerg.
