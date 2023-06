by palermolive.it – ​​36 seconds ago

Green puddles in via Tiro A Segno, in Palermo. The entire area near number 56 is completely invaded by sewage, increasing the sanitation risk among residents. Nearly 200 families at risk. “So we risk…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, puddles of sewage in via Tiro A sign: “We are at risk of cholera” appeared 36 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».