The bacon spread tastes so delicious!

Various spreads and dips are simply part of every extensive breakfast or brunch. Classics like herb butter, hummus, jam or chocolate spread always work, but a bit of variety now and then wouldn’t be bad, would it? Lately we’ve been really keen to experiment in the kitchen and discover new tastes. Do you only make jam with fruit? None! A bit unusual, but irresistibly delicious – our bacon and jam recipe will definitely amaze your loved ones. Have we aroused your culinary interest? Then read on and try our aromatic bacon spread today!

Bacon jam recipe

Our bacon jam recipe really is every bacon lover’s dream come true. It’s a sweet and savory spread made with onions, brown sugar, vinegar and of course… bacon! If you also love the combination of sweet and salty, then this bacon jam will become your new favourite, we promise! Whether as a light summer snack or brunch with the girls – the spread is always a winner!

Ingredients for 2 glasses of 350 grams each

500g bacon of your choice 1 medium onion 2 cloves garlic 100g brown sugar 60ml balsamic vinegar 60ml bourbon 60g maple syrup 80ml water 10g Dijon mustard

preparation

Heat a frying pan over medium heat without fat. Thinly slice the bacon and sauté in the pan for 5-6 minutes until crispy, stirring occasionally. Drain on kitchen paper. Combine brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, bourbon, maple syrup, water, and mustard in a small bowl and set aside. Thinly slice the onions and finely chop the garlic cloves. Heat some olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat and caramelize onions for 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and let cook for 30 seconds. Pour the sugar mixture into the pan, reduce the heat and simmer for 30 minutes until slightly thickened. Cut the bacon into small pieces and add to the pan. Stir and simmer for another 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, pour the bacon jam into heat-resistant jars and allow to cool at room temperature for 30-40 minutes. And voilà – the bacon jam recipe is that easy!

Tomato and bacon jam recipe

Did you harvest more tomatoes than you can eat? Then our tomato and bacon jam recipe is exactly what you need! The sweet and salty spread tastes really delicious and makes for a great variety on the table.

Ingredients

500 grams of bacon 800 grams of tomatoes 1 medium onion 150 grams of brown sugar 30 ml of apple cider vinegar 2 cloves of garlic Some chopped fresh parsley Salt and pepper to taste

preparation

Cut the bacon into thin slices and fry in a pan without fat over medium heat for 5-6 minutes until crispy. Drain on kitchen paper and cut into small pieces. De-seed and small dice the tomatoes. Finely chop onions and garlic. Place tomatoes, onions, garlic, vinegar and sugar in a pan, stir and heat over medium heat. Add the bacon to the pan and bring the mixture to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 40-50 minutes until the mixture has thickened. Season with parsley, salt and pepper and pour the tomato and bacon jam into glasses.

What to use the bacon jam for?

You’ve copied our bacon jam recipe and now you’re wondering what you could use the spread for? Well, the answer to that is super simple – it’s up to you! Here are a few uses we love:

Use it as a sauce for burgers, sandwiches or tortilla wraps. The bacon jam also tastes very good on grilled cheese. As a sauce for grilled meat, fish or vegetables. As a fancy pizza topping. Make a salad dressing out of it. Add to pancake or waffle batter for a special breakfast. Or why not use the bacon jam as a pasta sauce? Enjoy with crackers or cream cheese bruschetta.

How to refine the recipe?

Our bacon jam recipe tastes just as wonderful – we promise you that. But so that it never gets boring, we have a few ideas for you on how to refine the bacon spread and thus provide variety.

For a milder taste, substitute apple cider vinegar for the balsamic vinegar. If you want it a little spicier, you can use some chili flakes or cayenne pepper. For more flavor and texture, add red onions or diced red peppers. Or why not make the bacon jam with coffee instead of bourbon? Coffee ensures that the ingredients develop their aromas even better and gives the spread a special touch. To make the jam kid-friendly, skip the bourbon and coffee.

