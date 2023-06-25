The truth about the earnings of the series Sex and the City | Entertainment

Candace Bushnell revealed the background behind the cult series “Sex and the City”, which made a fortune based on her books.

The new season of the continuation of the mega-popular series “Sex and the City” began to be broadcast and the first two episodes were shown, to the delight of fans around the world who were impatiently waiting to see their favorite heroines, now in their fifties, gathered in the “And Just Like That” project. .

The author of the cult series Kendall Bushnell revealed that she made a big mistake when she allowed her popular book to be adapted to the screen, as she believes that instead of the $100,000 she received, she should have asked for “millions and millions of dollars.”

While the series, as well as its sequel, has grossed several million dollars over the course of the year, Bushnell claims she only received a small fraction of that.



“This is the real truth, I should have won millions and millions and millions of dollars. But in the real world of ‘Sex and the City’, I didn’t get that money. They only paid me $100k. All I can say is that I’m glad women today have the ability to get better business deals than mine,” she told the Daily Mail.

It all started when she started writing the “Sex and the City” column for the New York Observer in the 30s. She became an instant hit and publishing houses began publishing her column. Today, she admits she was naive when she signed away the rights to her book, and considers the move “bad business.”

“They wouldn’t have a series, movie or new series without my column or book“, Bushnel stated.

The heroines of the series earned millions of dollars both from the series itself and from advertisements, and they were also well paid. When Sarah Jessica Parker became an executive producer, in the fourth of the series’ six seasons, it was announced that she earned a million dollars per episode, and there were 20 in a season. Her co-stars were reported to have earned $350,000 per episode over the past three seasons. And then there is the movie “Sex and the City”, from which Parker only got for the first part 15 million dollars, and for the second part 20 million dollars. The first installment of the film earned a whopping $415 million, while the second installment earned $300 million from worldwide theatrical release.

“Luckily, I write best-selling novels, so 90 percent of my money comes from books,” Kendas told the Daily Mail, who admitted that despite the poor offer, everyone treated her warmly.



