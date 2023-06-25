Live ticker transfer ticker

ManCity wants to get Leipzig’s defense chief for 110 million euros

Status: 12:51 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol is set to move to Manchester City

Source: dpa/Tom Weller

Manchester City are close to signing Josko Gvardiol. Although the Croatians’ exit clause will not take effect until next summer, Leipzig could become weak with the transfer fee offered. All transfer news in the live ticker.

A change from Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig this summer is more likely. According to information from “Kicker”, the Croatian defender has agreed on a long-term contract with Manchester City. The Champions League winner is said to be preparing a first offer for the 21-year-old. Gvardiol only has a release clause for the coming summer, which should be in the range of 110 million euros. Although RB sports director Max Eberl has always ruled out selling Gvardiol, the Leipzig team should be willing to let the top performer go if there is a corresponding transfer fee.

Gvardiol was bought by Dinamo Zagreb for €18m in 2020 but stayed in Croatia for another season. He has been playing for RB since 2021 and has played 87 competitive games so far. Gvardiol is currently in the rehabilitation phase after a “minimal” groin operation, according to RB.

Changing the Croatian before the start of the season would be a major sporting loss for RB. The departures of top performers Konrad Laimer to Bayern Munich and Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea are already known. The Hungarian Dominik Szoboszlai is also flirting with leaving Leipzig.

Schalke signed Bielefeld striker

Bundesliga relegated FC Schalke 04 has signed Bryan Lasme. The offensive player from Arminia Bielefeld has a contract with the Revierclub until 2027. Since the Frenchman’s contract with Arminia expires at the end of the season, he is moving to FC Schalke on a free transfer. Lasme has played in Bielefeld since 2012 and scored 12 goals for Ostwestfalen in 61 games in the Bundesliga and second division.

The 24-year-old is Schalke’s fourth new signing after Marius Müller (FC Luzern), Paul Seguin (1. FC Union Berlin) and Ron Schallenberg (SC Paderborn 07). “Bryan brings a very exciting combination, especially for the flank: At 1.94 meters tall, his acceleration and his speed are extraordinary. He gives us even more variability in the offensive game,” said sporting director André Hechelmann.

