Cordoba elects governor | Profile

Hoy 07:17

From 8 o’clock the people of Cordoba will go to the polls to elect the successor of Juan Schiaretti in an electoral Super Sunday in which 229 municipalities, towns and communes also elect their local authorities.

In Córdoba, some 3 million voters are authorized to vote through the Single Ballot system. Electronic voting will be used in Villa Carlos Paz, La Falda, Cosquín and Marcos Juárez, although mayors and councilors, as well as governor and legislators, will be elected only in the first.

The authorities resolved that there be free transportation to facilitate the transfer of table authorities and voters during the elections that will last until 6:00 p.m.

Candidates. There are 11 lists that compete for the governorship. The formula of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba is headed by the mayor of Córdoba, Martín Llaryora, who is accompanied by the community chief of Estación Juárez Celman, Myrian Prunotto.

Together for Change leads Luis Juez as a candidate, who is seeking the governorship for the third time. His partner is the head of Cordoba radicalism, Marcos Carasso.

The formula of Córdoba Neighborhood Meeting is Aurelio García Elorrio -María Rosa Marcone; that of Creo in Córdoba, Federico Alesandri-Gabriela Estévez; that of the Left Front and the Unity Workers, Liliana Olivero-Soledad Díaz García; that of the Liberal Democratic Development Front, Roberto Eiben-Gabriel Bornoroni; that of La Libertad Avanza, Agustín Spaccesi-María Cristina Lagger; that of the Humanist Party, Fernando Schüle-Griselda Osorio; that of the New MAS, Julia Di Santi-Miguel Díaz; that of the Popular Party, Patricia Bon-Roberto Sarandonelo; that of the Federal Popular Union, Mario Peral-Pamela Arias.

What is chosen. In addition to the governor and lieutenant governor, 44 titular provincial legislators and 22 substitutes are elected, and 26 departmental legislators and their respective substitutes, who will make up the Unicameral, as well as six members of the Court of Accounts (three titulars and three substitutes).

During this electoral Super Sunday, 229 municipalities, towns and communes also define their local authorities. Among them are Villa Carlos Paz, San Francisco, Río Primero, Río Segundo, Río Ceballos, Cruz del Eje, Mendiolaza, Villa Nueva, Saldán, Oncativo, Malagueño, Mina Clavero and Villa del Totoral, among others.

Who should vote. Voting is mandatory for the age group between 18 and 70 years of age. Those over 16 years of age can vote if they appear in the register and provided they have reached that age until the day of the election.

