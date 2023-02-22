Home Sports Milan, Maignan and Florenzi train as a group in view of Atalanta: the news
Sports

Milan, Maignan and Florenzi train as a group in view of Atalanta: the news

by admin
Milan, Maignan and Florenzi train as a group in view of Atalanta: the news

They arrive Good news since the last home workout Milan. Mike Maignan e Alessandro Florenziin fact, they played the whole group session. Therefore, the call-up possibilities for both are increasing, with the French goalkeeper who could even leave holder in the match scheduled for Sunday evening at the San Siro against Atalanta. Maignan has been stopped since last September 18th against Napoli, before a five-month break, in which he was forced to miss 22 league and cup games. Florenzi has instead been stopped since 30 August: the former Roma player should also be available again in the match against Atalanta. Calabria and Bennacer personalized work in the field has still been carried out: for them the possibility of returning to the group in the short term increases.

At Milanello repatriated with Maldini, Sheva and Tassotti

Present at Milanello to follow the work of the team Paul Maldini and Frederic Massara. Together with them also two special guests such as Andriy Shevchenko e Mauro Tassotti. Sheva, the unforgettable AC Milan striker between the end of the 90s and the beginning of the 2000s, had already been in the city for a few days after having created a fundraiser for the emergency war in Ukraine.

See also  Milan-Pioli, near the renewal of the contract with retouching of the engagement

You may also like

Tenways CGO600 Pro | Light and comfortable unisex...

China 0-0 Republic of Ireland: Aoife Mannion makes...

Today’s football recommendation Rotherham VS Sunderland + Blackburn...

Verona, team and result management. Coach Ramagli with...

Women’s T20 World Cup: India unfazed by semi-final...

Atlanta Hawks, the candidate of The Athletic: who...

Huali teachers and students return to the cinema...

Andrea Presti: Mister Olympia and RiminiWellness are the...

Milan, does the latest idea for the midfield...

he had fled to Romania by car

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy