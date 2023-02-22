They arrive Good news since the last home workout Milan. Mike Maignan e Alessandro Florenziin fact, they played the whole group session. Therefore, the call-up possibilities for both are increasing, with the French goalkeeper who could even leave holder in the match scheduled for Sunday evening at the San Siro against Atalanta. Maignan has been stopped since last September 18th against Napoli, before a five-month break, in which he was forced to miss 22 league and cup games. Florenzi has instead been stopped since 30 August: the former Roma player should also be available again in the match against Atalanta. Calabria and Bennacer personalized work in the field has still been carried out: for them the possibility of returning to the group in the short term increases.
At Milanello repatriated with Maldini, Sheva and Tassotti
Present at Milanello to follow the work of the team Paul Maldini and Frederic Massara. Together with them also two special guests such as Andriy Shevchenko e Mauro Tassotti. Sheva, the unforgettable AC Milan striker between the end of the 90s and the beginning of the 2000s, had already been in the city for a few days after having created a fundraiser for the emergency war in Ukraine.