They arrive Good news since the last home workout Milan. Mike Maignan e Alessandro Florenziin fact, they played the whole group session. Therefore, the call-up possibilities for both are increasing, with the French goalkeeper who could even leave holder in the match scheduled for Sunday evening at the San Siro against Atalanta. Maignan has been stopped since last September 18th against Napoli, before a five-month break, in which he was forced to miss 22 league and cup games. Florenzi has instead been stopped since 30 August: the former Roma player should also be available again in the match against Atalanta. Calabria and Bennacer personalized work in the field has still been carried out: for them the possibility of returning to the group in the short term increases.