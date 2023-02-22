Home News The 10 best books on the Catholic Church
The 10 best books on the Catholic Church

The 10 best books on the Catholic Church

The Catholic Church is a Christian organization that seeks to spread the teachings of Jesus Christ and promote spiritual growth among its members. The Church is based in Rome and is led by the Pope, considered the spiritual head of Catholics all over the world as well as the direct successor of the Apostle Peter and Bishop of Rome. The Church has a hierarchical structure, with priests, bishops and cardinals acting as intermediaries between the people and God.

What the books on the Catholic Church are about

Books on the Catholic Church can cover topics such as its history and teachings. Some books discuss the life of Jesus Christ and the foundations of the Church, while others examine the lives of influential figures within the Church, such as saints and popes. Other texts on this subject may focus on specific aspects of Catholic theology or practice, such as the sacraments, prayer, and the dogmas of the Catholic Church itself. There are also critical books, both texts that delve into controversies and challenges faced by the Church throughout its history, such as the Reformation, the Inquisition and the sex abuse scandal. Many books, some of which are critical, also discuss the role of the Church in contemporary society.

Books to read about the Catholic Church

There are various books on Amazon that relate to the Catholic Church and one of the best deals with its history, Founded on stone. As far as Catholic teachings are concerned, it is advised Catechism of the Catholic Church while a witty and sparkling text, dedicated in particular to those who attend parishes, is How to survive the Catholic Church and not lose faith.
The truths of faith talks about the dogmas of the Catholic Church explaining, among other things, the different levels of importance. Truth and lies of the Catholic Churchinstead it is a critical analysis of the sacred books of Catholicism which highlights the controversial aspects.

List of the best books on the Catholic Church on Amazon

And now the ranking of the 10 best books on the Catholic Church that can be found on Amazon:

Summary table of the best books on the Catholic Church

Title Author Edition Pages
Founded on stone. A history of the Catholic Church Wohl, Louis de; Cantoni, E. (translator) 2016 251
Catechism of the Catholic Church AA.VV 2018 986
How to survive the Catholic Church and not lose faith Porro, Alberto 2019 112
The truths of faith. All dogmas and doctrinal statements of the Catholic Church Cavalcoli, John 2021 272
Catholic church. Essence, reality, mission Kasper, Walter; Danna, Carlo (translator) 2012 584
Truth and lies of the Catholic Church. How the Bible has been manipulated Rodriguez, Pepe; Tognonato, C. (translator) 2004 331
Manual of ecclesiastical heraldry in the Catholic Church Cordero Lanza di Montezemolo, Andrea; Pompili, Anthony 2016 218
The Catholic Church. Where all truths meet Chesterton, Gilbert Keith; Sermarini, Marco (Preface), Giardini, Federica (translator) 2015 128
Fascist seduction. The Catholic Church and Mussolini 1919-1923 Of Caesar, Valerius 2020 304
possession. Exorcism and exorcists in the history of the Catholic Church Young, Francis; Nicolotti, Andrea (Editor) 2018 319
