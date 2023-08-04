The Benefits and Techniques of Dehorning Animals in Livestock Management

Title: Techniques for Safer and More Efficient Livestock Management: Dehorning and Topizing

Introduction:

Dehorning and topizado are essential practices in livestock management to ensure the well-being of the animals and the safety of personnel. These methods help in preventing injury within the herd and facilitating daily tasks such as milking. Let’s explore these techniques in detail.

Dehorning Methods:

There are various techniques available for dehorning or dehorn an animal, depending on its age. One of the most recommended methods for young animals is topizing with dehorning paste. This approach avoids complex procedures and prioritizes the welfare of the animal. The process involves the use of scissors, a sharp knife, a head or loop, Vaseline, and dehorning paste.

Procedure:

To perform topizing with dehorning paste, it is recommended to carry out the procedure between 5 and 15 days after the animal’s birth, when the corneal button is just appearing. The calf is held firmly to prevent head movements during the application of the paste. The hair above the button is shaved, and the button is fully exposed. A ring of Vaseline is then applied around the button to protect the sensitive skin. The dehorning paste is carefully and exclusively applied only on the button to prevent the horn’s growth. The animal should be kept restrained for 15 to 20 minutes to avoid discomfort caused by the paste.

Electric Topping:

Another technique, known as electric topping, utilizes a safe electrical device to burn or atrophy the corneal button. The animal is held and restrained, and the electric dehorner is applied to the corneal button for a specific duration. It is crucial to exercise caution to prevent burns on soft tissues such as the animal’s skin and eyes.

Heat Topping:

Commonly used in warmer climates, heat topping employs a hot iron of similar shape and size to generate heat atrophy in the corneal button. This prevents the development of horns and is comparable to electric topping.

Proper Dehorning:

For animals that have not undergone any of the above techniques, it is recommended to dehorn them using a guaya or sharp dehorner during rearing. This procedure minimizes the risk of goring by cutting off a maximum of two or three centimeters from the horn’s tip, ensuring no hollow area is left that could lead to infection.

Conclusion:

The utilization of dehorning and topizing techniques in livestock management enhances the well-being of the animals and the safety of personnel. These practices help minimize injuries within the herd and facilitate daily tasks, especially in milk production. Familiarity with these techniques and their appropriate application is crucial for efficient and responsible livestock management.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

