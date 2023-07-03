The Benefits of Limiting Social Media Time to 30 Minutes a Day: A New Study

New Study Suggests Limiting Social Media Usage to 30 Minutes a Day for Psychological Well-Being

A recent study published in Technology, Mind and Behavior has found that spending only 30 minutes a day on social media can significantly improve psychological well-being. The study, which involved 230 university students over a two-week period, revealed that reducing social media usage had positive effects on symptoms of anxiety, depression, loneliness, and fear of exclusion.

The researchers defined “positive affect” as the tendency to experience positive emotions such as happiness and pride. They observed that the students who limited their social media usage also reported an increase in positive affect, indicating a boost in overall emotional well-being.

While the findings recommend a maximum of 30 minutes per day on social media, the researchers emphasize that the key to success lies in taking a self-limiting approach rather than relying on external control. They advise against deleting apps or using special tools to block social media, as these actions may have unintended consequences, similar to rehabilitation for drug addicts.

Instead, the researchers propose interventions such as sending daily reminders to motivate individuals to reduce their social media usage. Ella Faulhaber, the coordinator of the study, explains that a simple reminder can be effective in changing behavior and improving habits related to social media.

Participants in the study reported initial difficulties during the “detoxification” period, but they eventually felt more productive and connected to life. They also experienced better sleep quality and increased engagement in face-to-face social interactions.

The study highlights the importance of becoming more aware of the time spent scrolling through social media feeds, without fixating solely on time limits. The researchers suggest making better use of social media, whether that involves using it for relaxation or taking breaks from technological devices altogether.

The findings shed light on the potential benefits of limiting social media usage and encourage individuals to take control of their online habits. By devoting less time to social media, people can enhance their psychological well-being and improve their overall quality of life.

However, the researchers acknowledge that achieving this goal may not be easy. They recognize that reducing social media usage requires effort and commitment, but the potential rewards in terms of improved mental health make it a mission worth undertaking.

In conclusion, spending only 30 minutes a day on social media has been shown to have significant positive effects on psychological well-being. With proper self-limiting measures and a conscious effort to use social media more intentionally, individuals can experience improved mental health and overall life satisfaction.

