The Benefits of the Mediterranean Diet: Reducing Dementia and Cardiovascular Risks

New Study Reveals Benefits of the Mediterranean Diet in Reducing Dementia and Cardiovascular Risks

A new study has shed light on the numerous benefits of the Mediterranean diet, which includes plenty of legumes, cereals, vegetables, and seasonal fruits. The research, published in the journal “BMC Medicine” and covered by the “Guardian,” suggests that following the Mediterranean diet not only improves overall health but also reduces the risks of dementia and cardiovascular disorders.

The study found that a diet rich in nuts, greens, whole grains, and seafood could potentially lower the risk of dementia by nearly a quarter. Interestingly, this protective effect was observed regardless of a person’s genetic predisposition. Moreover, the Mediterranean diet is not limited to brain health benefits but also helps maintain liver health and prevent depression.

Janice Ranson, a senior researcher at the University of Exeter and one of the authors of the study, emphasized the long-term benefits of the Mediterranean diet for brain health. Ranson stated that incorporating a Mediterranean diet into one’s lifestyle is a beneficial choice to reduce the risk of dementia, and future efforts should focus on promoting the consumption of specific foods and nutrients essential for brain health.

Reducing the risk of dementia is crucial for public health and scientific progress. Oliver Shannon, another author of the study and professor of human nutrition and aging at the University of Newcastle, highlighted the devastating impact of dementia on millions of people worldwide. Unfortunately, current treatment options for this condition are limited.

The study analyzed data from over 60,000 individuals from the UK Biobank, an online database of medical and lifestyle records. Researchers assessed adherence to the Mediterranean diet and genetic risk factors for dementia among participants. Over a decade, the study recorded 882 cases of dementia. The results showed a 23% lower risk of developing dementia in those who strictly followed a Mediterranean diet compared to those who did not.

However, some experts remain skeptical due to the study’s limited focus on individuals of European origins. Susan Mitchell, head of policy at Alzheimer’s Research UK, believes that it is crucial to include a broader range of populations, especially those from Black, Asian, and minority ethnic backgrounds, in future investigations.

Dietician and lecturer Duane Mellor from Aston University also expressed reservations about the study. Mellor highlighted that the questionnaire used may not accurately reflect British eating habits, and the researchers did not consider the social aspect of eating, which is essential to the Mediterranean diet’s benefits.

Aside from dementia, the Mediterranean diet has also been found to reduce the risks of heart disease and premature death. A meta-analysis published in “Heart” compared 16 studies and showed that adhering to the Mediterranean diet reduced the risk of heart disease and premature death by 25%.

In a specific analysis focused on women, it was discovered that those who closely followed the Mediterranean diet reduced their risk of heart disease by 24% and premature death by 23%. However, adherence to the diet played a vital role in achieving these benefits.

While the study’s findings are promising, further research involving a wider range of populations and considering the social aspects of the Mediterranean diet is necessary to draw concrete conclusions. Nevertheless, incorporating elements of the Mediterranean diet into one’s daily routine can contribute to overall health and well-being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

