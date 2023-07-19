Se estrena Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge

On July 20, the new competition series Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge will premiere on Discovery Home & Health and on HBO Max.

Divided into four parts, the series will present an epic life-size renovation of Mattel’s iconic toy, Barbie® Dreamhouse, creating the biggest, boldest and most fantastic dream house of all time.

With a new episode every Wednesday, the competition will be hosted by Ashley Graham and will feature eight teams of the channel’s superstars. HGTV and a celebrity chef from the Food Network, as they transform a Southern California home into Barbie’s Dream House.

The Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge will be packed with surprise appearances by celebrity guests, including some of the top talent from the Barbie movie.

During the competition, acclaimed designer and Barbie collaborator Jonathan Adler will be the head judge, along with HGTV designer and Barbie Dreamhouse expert Tiffany Brooks, who will be joined weekly by a celebrity guest judge.

Each episode will feature captivating, nostalgic Barbie content as each team implements bold designs synonymous with the iconic Dreamhouse throughout the house, including a light-up dance floor and an aquarium that doubles as a desk, as well as other elements like a hat carousel in Barbie’s closet and a combination pet elevator and phone booth in the living room.

In the end, the winning design team will have a donation made in their name to Save the Children.

“To achieve this, we have assembled the largest group of makeover stars to create a fully functioning, real-life Barbie Dreamhouse,” said Ashley. “Teams are under pressure to unleash their creativity far beyond their usual design parameters to dream up a place Barbie would be proud to call her home.”



In the 90-minute grand premiere, Ashley and the competitors will take an inspiring trip to Mattel headquarters and receive a mind-blowing surprise Barbie.

Kicking off the competition, real estate and design power couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Your Dream Neighborhood) will take on builder maven Jasmine Roth (My Renovation Is A Disaster) and Food Network’s Antonia Lofaso (Beachside Brawl) for a battle on the first floor.

Egypt and Mike will be inspired by Barbie’s neon style from the 1990s to reimagine the entryway, living room and dining room in an over-the-top pink paradise.

Jasmine and Antonia will create a towering 1960s kitchen and family room, with space-age touches including appliances that appear at the touch of a button and stylish mid-century accents. Kitty Black Perkins, credited with designing the first black Barbie, will make a surprise appearance.

