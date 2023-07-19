Yunus Musah is one step away from Milan

Yunus Musah is very close to Milan. According to reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri would be close to reaching an agreement with Valencia. In this way Furlani would rebuild the midline available to Pioli from scratch. The attacker question still remains open where the company is moving on different profiles.

De Ketelaere via dal Milan: 35%

A The Ketelaere Aston Villa and PSV have recently been interested, however neither of them has presented an offer. The Rossoneri are demanding at least 28 million euros because they cannot afford a loss for the player. If the right offer arrives, the player will leave without regrets.

Escape via dal Milan: 25%

As reported by the journalist Nicolò Schira, the Milan could be deprived of He runs away. The difficulties in selling players out of the project, but with little market, could lead to the farewell of the former Spezia. The Rossoneri value Pobega at 15 million euros. Turin has been interested in the midfielder for some time, but Bologna could also think about it if Dominguez were to sell.

Musah al-Milan: 80%

Il Milan is serious about Moses. The club is ready to put an amount between 18 and 20 million on the plate to bring the player home. The American midfielder did not take part in the Valencia friendly against Nottingham Forest and this suggests that his transfer is imminent. Musah would complete the new median with Reijnders and Loftus-Cheek.

Danjuma al Milan: 80%

Also Danjuma approaches the Milan. The Dutchman could arrive on loan from Villareal who seem willing to accept this solution, to the point of not calling up the former Tottenham for the friendly match with Altach. At this point it seems only a matter of time before the deal is formalized. There is talk of an onerous loan of 2-3 million. To understand whether the right of redemption will be inserted or not, but the negotiation is in the pipeline.

Taremi to AC Milan: 35%

Sportmediaset speaks of an offer of Milan to Porto of 13 million euros for Tarem. The offer was rejected given that the request fluctuates between 20 and 25 million euros. Furlani will not go to that figure for a player expiring in 2024 and is confident that Porto will lower its demands. Taremi for his part seems to have already reached an agreement with Milan for a three-year contract at three million a season. So the game is not over.

David Luciani

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

