Connected Health Plan, Vodafone has connected the Bari Polyclinic

Vodafone Italia connects the first healthcare facility among the more than 12,000 provided for in the “Connected Healthcare” plan of the PNRR via ultra-broadband: it is the Bari Policlinico University Hospital Consortium, which operates within the Regional and National Healthcare Service and is headquarters of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Bari.

The activation of the ultra-fast networks of the Bari Polyclinic is part of the work envisaged in Lot 6 of the Connected Health Plan, one of the five operational plans of Investment 3.1 “Ultra-fast networks and 5G” of the PNRR, managed by Infratel Italia on the basis of the operating agreement with the Digital Transformation Department and awarded to Vodafone Italia, thanks to the synergy with the Puglia Region and the regional in-house company InnovaPuglia.

The objective of the Connected Health Plan is to provide ultra-broadband connectivity services to public health service structures throughout the country, with a speed of between one and ten gigabits per second (Gbit/s) based on the type of connected structures, from outpatient clinics at large hospital centres.

The Plan is divided into eight Lots and envisages a total investment of around 315 million euros. In addition to the activation of the ultra-fast networks, the health structures affected by the interventions will be able to enjoy, for at least five years, free access to the network with guaranteed minimum bandwidth and continuous technical assistance services.

The interventions include the supply and installation of the access network and management services, technical assistance and maintenance. The infrastructure is built to ensure the highest standards of security in data transmission and business continuity even in the event of breakdowns or momentary unavailability of the network. Access to high-performance connections, also integrated with wireless solutions and the Wi-Fi system, will allow healthcare facilities to enable a series of innovative digital services, thus supporting the transformation of healthcare services for the benefit of society. In addition, Vodafone will provide consultancy and support services on IT security issues.

Vodafone’s commitment to digital health

Vodafone makes its technology and platforms available to support the digitization of hospitals, telemedicine, virtual medical visits at the service of patient experience and health.

Globally, Vodafone already connects more than 20 million devices to the healthcare sector thanks to IoT, AI, 5G and Edge Computing and offers telemedicine solutions based on various technologies to support public administrations and individuals in adopting new models that put the patient at the center and to improve the management of healthcare resources.

In the Public Administration area, Vodafone was awarded the Consip framework agreement for digital healthcare 1 and 2 which provide for the assignment of application services and support services in the area of ​​”digital healthcare – clinical-assistance information systems” for the public administrations of the National Health System.

With the aim of developing projects in which 5G technology enables new functionalities and approaches to education and training in universities and hospitals, as well as the creation of a continuous assistance system, Vodafone Italy and the University of Palermo recently announced the launch of the project which will lead for the first time in Italy to the creation of a hybrid 5G private network (Mobile Private Network, MPN) on a university campus. The project, winner of the Connecting Europe Facility of the European Union, provides for the construction within the next three years of a dedicated 5G coverage on the area of ​​the University of Palermo including its branch in Trapani, and on the Paolo Giaccone University Hospital , university hospital and headquarters of the School of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Palermo.

Vodafone Italia’s 5G was then the protagonist in November 2021 of a clinical trial for mitral valve repair with remote support to the doctor in the operating room conducted by IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan. As part of the 5G trial in Milan, Vodafone has developed several use case in the health sector such as telemedicine projects, rehabilitation and service robotics solutions and connected ambulances; some then found concrete application during the Covid-19 pandemic.

