Home World Poland, the monument dedicated to John Paul II in Lodz was desecrated
World

Poland, the monument dedicated to John Paul II in Lodz was desecrated

by admin
Poland, the monument dedicated to John Paul II in Lodz was desecrated


Vandalism a Lodz, in Poland, against Pope John Paul II. On the anniversary of his death last night, some unknown persons desecrated the monument dedicated to him with red and yellow paint: the statue to Wojtyla stands in front of the local cathedral. On the pedestal was written “Maxima Culpa”; the reference is to the title of a book recently written by a Dutch journalist Ekke Overbeek, in which the supreme pontiff is accused of having covered up the abuses committed on minors in his diocese, at a time when he was still a cardinal of Krakow.

A prayer for the guilty “I arrived in front of the monument at seven this morning. For the first quarter of an hour I stood there and didn’t know what to do. Then I felt the question within me: what would John Paul II have done? The answer is obvious. John Paul II would have prayed for the guilty”, said the archbishop of Lodz, mgr. Grzegorz Ryś.

“Despicable Act” Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau visited the sculpture in the morning and called the incident a “despicable act”. Subsequently, thousands of people attended marches in Warsaw and other cities in Poland in defense of the late Pope Saint John Paul II. Prayer vigils and masses were celebrated in memory of him on the 18th anniversary of his death.

18 years ago the death of Wojtyla On April 2, 2005, after one of the longest pontificates in history, John Paul II died. There are several celebrations that have been held in the Vatican these days on the tomb of the Polish Pope in St. Peter’s Basilica. The Polish ambassador to the Holy See, Adam Kwiatkowski, placed a bunch of flowers on it as a tribute from the entire government of John Paul II’s native country.

The memory of Prime Minister Meloni “18 years after the death of Pope John Paul II, whom I had the honor of meeting and knowing, I want to remember the figure of this great man, with a very strong spiritual strength, who taught so much and gave so much to our nation and to the whole world“, underlined Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/mondo” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_mondo_polonia-giovanni-paolo-ii-profanata-statua-lodz_62974110-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”mondo”,”polonia-giovanni-paolo-ii-profanata-statua-lodz_62974110-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“mondo”,”amp”] }}”>

See also  Air defense alerts activated throughout Ukraine, an arsenal in Russia exploded - Military - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Maneskin, Ethan cuts his hair: new look for...

clamorous Milan goal against “Maradona”, the Rossoneri bypass...

The German political and business circles call on...

Mega juniors go to F8 Euroleague | Sport

Bologna-Udinese / The official formations: Success is out,...

“Palermo, respect and love forever”

Mega juniors beat Zvezda in the final and...

Bologna-Udinese 3-0 / The report cards of the...

The centre-right has won the elections in Finland

Blam Marina Pezerović Zere | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy