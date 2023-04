In Sunday’s 25th round of the first league, Bohemians 1905 football players beat Slovácko 1:0 in a direct fight for fourth place. Home defender Daniel Köstl decided the result in the 49th minute. Slovácko lost in the top competition after the previous two wins and is three points behind today’s opponent from the fifth place in the table. However, the team from Uherské Hradiště has Wednesday’s postponed match in Jablonec.

