Health

Eliminate fat on the knees, the most suitable exercises

Are you struggling to get rid of the fat from your knees and avoid wearing certain types of clothes? There are some targeted exercises that will help you tremendously. The guide

Knee pain (Canva) – Orizzontenergia.it

The knees they represent a strategic point of the body, especially for women. An area in sight for those who decide to wear skirts and shorts. However, they do not always show themselves in perfect shape, with fat and adiposity that can accumulate there with unpleasant effects on an aesthetic level. It is this, in most cases, that leads to not wearing clothes that leave the legs uncovered.

A problem deeply felt by women of different age groups and which can be mitigated through thephysical exercise and targeted movements that aim to loosen and resize the appearance of the knees. We are not talking about miracles, of course, but about an important awareness, both to feel and see yourself better on an aesthetic level but also to protect health. In the long run, in fact, the fat accumulated on the knees can cause pain in the joints, also reducing motor skills. So let’s see which ones practice exercises and movements more frequently to alleviate the problem.

Targeted exercises to get rid of fat on the knees

Cycling (Canva) – Orizzontenergia.it

Improving the situation of the knees by eliminating fat and fat requires costanza ma without excessive effort. There are, in fact, exercises that allow you to reshape this area by refining it and getting rid of what is in excess. Certainly movement in general helps a lot but with specific exercises the effect is certainly better and targeted.

Walk it is one of the best “exercises”, if practiced daily and consistently. It’s enough just too 20 minutes a day outdoors or on the treadmill for obvious benefits. This can be accompanied by a beautiful one ride. Traveling a few kilometers by bike gives an excellent slimming result and when the weather does not allow it, you can alternate with the exercise bike.

Swimming in the pool (Canva) – Orizzontenergia.it

Even the I swim it’s a great sport to work your knees. At the beach or in the pool it doesn’t matter, the essential thing is to move around in the water. At home, on the other hand, specific exercises can be performed, at least three times a week, to improve the appearance of the knees and calves: these are lunges front, side and forward. The same goes for the bridge locationalways to be done at home, with the help of a mat under the back, to be held repeatedly for one minute.

