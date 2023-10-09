The Best Foods to Eat After Running: A Guide to Replenishing Nutrients and Promoting Recovery

What to eat after running, the practical guide to replenish all the nutrients we need: the recommended foods.

As we know, nutrition and physical activity are a fundamental combination when it comes to health. These two aspects are in fact held together by an essential bond. This is why we should always ask ourselves what is appropriate to eat both before and after training.

In particular, today we are going to see what foods are recommended after a running session. At the end of the physical effort, our body must make up for the shortcomings caused by the training. This phase is called muscle anabolism.

For the body to function properly again, it is necessary to ingest certain foods. Let’s find out which ones right away.

What to eat after a run: foods recommended by experts

At the end of a physical activity session, especially after a good run, it is necessary to replenish all the nutrients we need in the body. To do this, you need to choose the right recovery meal, that is, a correct and well-balanced meal, ideal for making up for physical effort.

First of all, it should be noted that it would be better to have a snack within 45 minutes of finishing your workout. From a nutritional point of view, it is advisable to ingest proteins, carbohydrates, and obviously water in order to promote rehydration.

For these reasons, a particularly suitable food as a recovery meal could be low-fat yogurt with the addition of fresh fruit, nuts, or honey. Alternatively, a piece of wholemeal bread with smoked salmon, tuna, or bresaola will also do. To complete the work, it is recommended to combine everything with a fruit or vegetable smoothie fresh in season.

On the contrary, it is strongly advised against waiting too long to eat after practicing sport for fear of perhaps frustrating the efforts made. In fact, this attitude does not promote weight loss, but on the contrary can have the opposite effect. This happens because, by not allowing the body to recover properly, the training itself becomes less effective.

Sometimes, at the end of physical activity, you may not feel any sense of hunger. However, it is still recommended to eat not solid foods, but so-called recovery drinks. Commercially available drinks that have the objective of promoting recovery after running.

If you are wondering which foods should be consumed before training, remember that it is best to avoid foods that are too rich in fat and fiber. Rather, if the race will take place close to meals, it is advisable to focus on a smoothie with proteins, carbohydrates, and a small amount of fats.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

