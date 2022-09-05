news-txt”>

EuropaColon Italia’s September campaign in support of people with metastatic colorectal cancer and their families is called ‘The Best of Tomorrow’. The initiative, created in collaboration with Pierre Fabre Pharma, was created to provide information and suggestions to better address the treatment path. The goal is to shift the focus from the disease to the person, to help them find a new balance in daily life.

Throughout the month of September, the website dedicated to the www.thebestoftomorrow.europacolon.it initiative will be renewed daily and will always offer new suggestions to be put into practice the following day: a simple way that wants to help patients think positively, trying to regain the joy of small things, thus having as positive an impact as possible on your quality of life. In addition to the daily editorial content, ‘The Best of Tomorrow’ sees the contribution of 5 medical specialists, the key figures that a patient with a diagnosis of metastatic cancer usually encounters in their care path (from general practitioners to oncologists and to the surgeon). Through video interviews, each doctor will provide simple and clear advice that will help people with cancer and their families to face the diagnosis and the subsequent therapeutic path. The campaign site will remain active even after the month of September.

“We are proud to present this new initiative by EuropaColon Italia aimed at a special category of people, that is, those who face a long path of care, complex care needs and an often compromised quality of life – said Roberto Persiani, President and Founder and Laura Lorenzon, co-founder of EuropaColon Italia Onlus – The campaign sees the contribution of the main professionals involved in the treatment of the metastatic patient who have created informative video pills; alongside these, the publication of advice and activities is planned. aimed at improving the quality of life of patients and their families “.