The best salads as a recipe collection

Delicious salads for every occasion

We tried it! We only ate the most delicious salads for two weeks – and didn’t miss a thing: the 30 salads from our recipe collection are so varied, colourful, filling and aromatic that you don’t want to eat anything else.

Our Mediterranean pasta salad with olives and rocket, the best potato salad ever (with dried tomatoes) or a low-carb couscous salad made from cauliflower go well with a barbecue evening. The quick quinoa salad with chickpeas provides all-round healthy proteins and for Asian fans there is glass noodle salad with edamame sauce

It all depends on the right dressing!

Wonderful dressings are our specialty and ensure that nobody can say no to our salads:

Sour Cream Dressing Asian miso dressing Petersilien-Dressing French-Dressing a creamy white bean salad dressing a light yoghurt sauce and a potato dressing with avocado

not only make the salads a special treat, but usually also provide valuable nutrients and vitamins. All dressings – whether with yoghurt or cream – are purely plant-based, i.e. made from vegan yoghurt and cream variants.

For only 7.50 you can get ours here Salad Recipe Collection!

Refined salads with a special effect

Our chicory salad with bananas, our very special sweet potato salad or the refreshing spring-like asparagus salad with strawberries in batter promise special taste experiences. A delicious seaweed salad with spring onions, ginger and lime provides an extra portion of iodine – and our radicchio salad with walnut miso dressing offers one of the best salad dressings. A crazy good combination can also be found in our papaya salad with pineapple and tempeh or in the carrot salad with figs.

All vegan: Caesar salad, salad with feta and Waldorf salad

With our salad recipe collection, you will also learn how to prepare vegan-quality salads that usually contain animal products – without the salad experiencing any loss of taste, for example with Caesar salad, buckwheat salad with feta or Waldorf salad.

We hope you enjoy combining the different salad ingredients, mixing dressings and topping your salads with everything you fancy, whether it be crunchy pieces of nuts, fried strips of tempeh, aromatic algae or aromatic herbs.

For only 7.50 you can get ours here Salad Recipe Collection!

Salad course online: become a professional for salads and dressings

Would you like to become a real professional when it comes to salads and dressings? Then it’s best to complete our Online cooking class Salads & Dressings with 23 lessons with videos. Under the guidance of Jannis – vegan professional chef from the Health Center – you will soon be able to prepare salads of all kinds – whether light starter salads or filling salads as a main course, whether raw vegetable salads or salads made from cooked vegetables, whether salads made from legumes or salads that usually contain dairy products or fish, but are refined and veganized by us in a very delicious way. In no time, salads will also be your favorite food!