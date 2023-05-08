Home » Buying a property if you live in an expensive city: Four expert tips
Business

Buying a property if you live in an expensive city: Four expert tips

by admin
Buying a property if you live in an expensive city: Four expert tips

Real estate investor Julia Lemberskiy.
Courtesy of Julia Lemberskiy

After Julia Lemberskiy moved to New York, she quickly realized that owning her own home was out of the question – the price was too high.

However, that didn’t stop her from buying real estate in the first place.

She started looking out of town and is now financially independent, living on her Airbnb income.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues to bring you even more exciting content. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

After moving to New York City, Julia Lemberskiy quickly realized that owning her own home was not an option.

First off, the purchase prices are astronomical. Manhattan, New York, is the most expensive housing market in the USand Brooklyn and Queens, two of the other five boroughs that make up New York City, are both among the top 15 most expensive markets.

read too

Building contractor Christoph Gröner reveals: This is how I would invest in real estate today – in these attractive locations

“All we could afford was a small studio because even a decent studio costs $400,000 to $500,000,” Lemberskiy said of herself and her husband. “That’s crazy. But what’s even crazier is the cost of maintenance. You’re lucky if you find anything under $2,000 a month.”

See also  Staking, a new way to make money with cryptocurrencies. The advantages offered by Bitpanda

In addition, the market is highly competitive: “You have to be above the price.” With the few properties that she and her husband bid on in the city, “we were outbid every time”.

Ultimately, Lemberskiy couldn’t justify buying a property in NYC. Still, she found a way into the real estate market and now earns enough on Airbnb to cover her monthly expenses, including rent in Manhattan.

She operates five Airbnb units in three properties and has made over $10,000 every month so far in 2023, according to a screenshot of her Airbnb dashboard viewed by Business Insider. And the trend is rising: in March 2023, it earned $19,828 (equivalent to almost €18,000).

You may also like

Lazio, Rocca allocates ten of the 23 million...

Still “a lot of momentum” – ECB chief...

Eating ice cream becomes a “luxury”, prices soar:...

World’s richest person: LVMH CEO breaks $200 billion...

BTp Value June 2023, Soon to be Issued:...

Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria. The return of the pro-Russians...

Buffett talks banking crisis: Poor message exacerbates difficulties;...

Piazza Affari (+0.3%) slightly positive, leap of Mps

This is how you turn an idea into...

Football, the TV rights of the European cups...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy