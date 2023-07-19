The “Blue Zones” of the World: Discovering the Secrets of Extreme Longevity

The “Blue Zones” of the World and Extreme Longevity

Obviously, no one can guarantee a long and healthy life, but there is much to be learned from the food habits of those who have reached the age of one hundred or more. These extraordinary individuals reside in five specific areas around the world, known as the “blue zones.” These zones include Sardinia (especially Ogliastra) in Italy, Okinawa in Japan, Ikaria in Greece, Loma Linda in California, and Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica.

Although the diets of these five regions are diverse, they all share common factors such as simplicity, moderation, and the absence of processed foods in the lifestyles of their elderly populations.

The centenarians of Sardinia have lived their lives in the mountainous regions, where they grew their own food including wheat, barley, vegetables, and beans. They grazed sheep and consumed pecorino cheese, which is rich in omega-3 fats and anti-inflammatory properties from wild herbs. Meat was only consumed occasionally.

The centenarians in Loma Linda follow a mostly vegetarian lifestyle, avoiding tobacco, alcohol, and coffee. Epidemiological studies have shown that vegetarians and vegans live longer compared to meat-eaters, with pesco-vegetarians (those who consume cereals, vegetables, and a small amount of fish) being the healthiest.

In Ikaria, Greece, the inhabitants adhere to a typically Mediterranean diet consisting of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, wild herbs, goat’s milk, and occasional wine, with limited animal product consumption.

The centenarians in Okinawa derive a significant portion of their calories from sweet potatoes, tofu, vegetables grown in their gardens (such as the famous bitter melon), and fish with occasional pork consumption.

Finally, the centenarians in Nicoya follow the typical Central American diet, which includes corn, beans, and squash.

But it’s not just the diet that matters in these blue zones. Solid family and social relationships, outdoor living, and engagement in physical activities such as gardening or farming contribute to longevity. Additionally, a sense of purpose and commitment to the common good help shape their lives.

Common foods found in the diets of these centenarian communities include legumes (soy, fava beans, chickpeas, black beans), whole grains, and dried fruits (walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios). Legumes are rich in fiber and can lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Regular consumption of nuts and legumes has been linked to reduced mortality.

A comprehensive study that examined the correlation between diet and mortality found that adopting a diet rich in legumes, whole grains, and nuts instead of a typical Western diet could potentially extend one’s lifespan by 11.5 years. Even starting to make dietary changes at the age of 60 or 80 could still result in significant gains in life expectancy.

In a separate study conducted by Harvard University, it was discovered that individuals who deviated the most from the typical American diet experienced an 8 percent reduction in mortality.

In conclusion, making gradual changes to one’s food habits can have a profound impact on overall health and well-being. Starting with the elimination of processed meats and sugary drinks, incorporating legumes into meals, choosing yogurt over milk, reducing meat consumption, learning how to cook whole grains and sugar-free desserts, and embracing change can lead to improved health outcomes. Those who adopt these dietary changes may no longer rely on medication to manage cholesterol, triglyceride levels, blood sugar, headaches, and joint pain. Additionally, mindful eating and proper chewing techniques can help prevent digestive discomfort.

The concept of “medicine to eat” holds true when it comes to unlocking the secrets of longevity found in the blue zones.

