Željko Obradović’s office at the Euroleague headquarters | Sports

The Euroleague released a very interesting video, which shows that the Euroleague cup is already with Željko Obradović.

Source: Twitter/@EuroLeague

Euroleague before the start of the new season, he “let” his followers on social networks into the chambers where everything is decided. And there we could see everywhere – Željko Obradović! What’s the matter?

In the headquarters of the Euroleague, the room where everything is decided bears the name of the greatest coach in the history of this competition. The office of the Euroleague Board is named after Željko Obradović, and in addition to chairs and a table for meetings, it also houses the trophy of this competition. There is, of course, a large picture of Željko Obradović and many basketballs everywhere.

On the walls you can see the crests of all the teams participating in the competition, and it was discovered that as many as 121 branded Euroleague balls were placed in that room. You see what the Euroleague headquarters looks like:



See description

EUROLEAGUE KEEPING THE CUP WITH ŽELJKO OBRADOVIĆ: Where Bodiroga and the team decide everything, Žoc’s pictures are everywhere (VIDEO)

Hide description

Source: Twitter/@EuroLeagueBr. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: Twitter/@EuroLeagueBr. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: Twitter/@EuroLeagueBr. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: Twitter/@EuroLeagueBr. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: Twitter/@EuroLeagueBr. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: Twitter/@EuroLeagueBr. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

Of course, this headquarters also has its own media center, which, as they say, is very full during Euroleague and Eurocup matches. Next to it is a rest room, and another room is named after the legend of the Euroleague and it is the office.Ramunas Šiškauskas”. On the top floor there is an office “Sharun Jasikevicius”and another meeting room is called po Juan Carlos Navarro. In it, you can see Navarro’s signed Barcelona jersey and a ball with his autograph. Check out:

Ever wondered what the Euroleague HQ look like❔ Take a quick tour ⬇️pic.twitter.com/O9lWTyfrgN — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague)July 19, 2023