22.06: The appointment is for tomorrow morning when Italy will face a key match against Denmark. Thanks for following us and good night!
22.05: The hope is that, once the fear has passed and they return to victory, the blues will unlock and return to play with greater serenity because tonight the psychological factor risked making a negative difference
22.04: Important victory, the third of this World Cup but too painful for the value of the team. We need a reset because with these percentages and with these inaccuracies you can’t think of reaching the knockout stage
22.03: And Stefania Constantini is not wrong! Place the stone at the point in the center of the house but how much suffering for the blue ones!
22.01: Becker’s rejection places two New Zealand stones on the point when Constantini’s last shot is missing, which cannot be wrong
21.59: Becker chiama time out
21.58: A blue stone remains at the point when the last two shots are missing but even Constantini’s last shot was not perfect
21.56: Two failures by Lo Deserto, always two blue stones at the point when the last 4 shots are missing
21.54: Always two blue stones to the point after eight shots
21.52: Two blue stone to point after 5 shots
21.48: Italy is playing with fire! Another mistake by Constantini, another stolen hand by the New Zealanders who aren’t doing anything in particular and it goes to the extra end. Hand to Italy but at this point anything can happen because the blues, especially Constantini, are in confusion
21.47: Last pitch for Constantini. Italy needs the point, there are three New Zealand stones in the house
21.44: Situation unchanged after 12 shots, now it’s up to Constantini to close
21.42: New Zealand stone again at the point after 8 shots
21.40: Zardini Lacedelli misses the shot and the New Zealand stone points after 4 shots from the last end
21.37: Another mistake by Constantini who gives the point to the New Zealanders and therefore we have to suffer until the end. Stolen hand and 5-4 Italy
9.35pm: Stone from New Zealand points before the last two pitches
21.33: First he misses the rejection, then Lo Deserto does it again, placing the blue stone at the point after 12 shots but there are two New Zealand stones in the house
21.30: A blue stone to point after 8 shots
21.28: Two blue stones to point after 5 shots of the ninth end
21.24: Nothing to do for New Zealand who have to settle for a point in the eighth end. The hand returns to the blues. 5-3 Italy
21.22: There is a New Zealand stone at the point, it is very difficult to place another with Becker’s last shot, which in any case will have to risk because one point is not enough
21.14: A New Zealand stone at the point when the last 4 shots of the eighth end are missing
21.07: Four blue stone to point after 7 shots of the eighth end
21.01: Another error by Becker and the stolen hand arrives for the blue from two points! Finally an end played flawlessly by the Italian team who put their opponents in difficulty and got the most out of it! 5-2 Italy
20.58: Along Becker’s shot, there is still a blue stone at the point when there are two shots left, Constantini will try to put the second …
20.55: A blue stone to the point when the last 4 shots are missing, New Zealanders not precise in this end
20.52: Two blue stone six shots from the end
20.47: Two blue stones to point after 5 shots of the seventh end
20.42: Something is always missing for the blue to set sail. This time the possibility of taking 2 points was quite comfortable but only one arrives because Constantini’s last shot is short. Another opportunity thrown to the wind by the Italians who are ahead 3-2
20.38: Two blue stones at the point when there are 2 shots left at the end
20.32: Thompson’s double imprecision lends a hand to the blues. There are 4 blue stones in point when there are 4 shots left
20.30: Romei is still not precise. There are two blue stones in point after 8 shots but the rejected New Zealand stone remained in the house
20.26: Two blue stones to point after 4 shots of the sixth end
20.17: Constantini takes the risk, misses the rejection and New Zealand steals the hand by winning the equalizer. Not a great Italy so far, many inaccuracies. The draw is fair for what we have seen so far. The blues have to change gears in the second half. 2-2
20.15: Two New Zealand stones at the point when Constantini’s last shot is missing. Italy didn’t play well this fifth end, now we have to go and collect the point, barring a miraculous but also very risky double reject
20.11: Along the shot of Lo Deserto who fails to place the second blue stone on the point but luckily remains in the house. A blue stone with 4 shots to go
20.10: Two blue stones at the point when there are six shots left at the end
20.05: Home free after 4 shots of the fifth end
20.00. A stone on the edge of the house forces New Zealand to take the point and therefore the New Zealanders shorten the distance: 2-1 Italy after 4 ends
19.53: Triple rejected by the New Zealanders, the blue plan to occupy the house goes up in smoke
19.49: Error of the New Zealanders and after 4 shots there is a blue stone at the point
19.45: End canceled, it goes to the fourth, hand for New Zealand
19.41: The double rejection of New Zealand succeeds and therefore we go towards the canceled hand
19.39: Rejections and rejection but there is a blue stone on the edge of the house that could force the New Zealanders to look for the point
19.36: A blue stone to point after 4 shots of the third end
19.32: Constantini “settles” for two points who, with an energetic rejection, sweeps away the New Zealand stone and also the Italian one who were on point: 2-0 Italy after two ends
19.30: Well done Constantini, there are three blue stones at the point when there are two shots left at the end of the second end
19.24: Double failure by Lo Deserto who places the blue stone at the point and frees the house
19.23: Giorgia Romei is inaccurate, there are two New Zealand stones at the point after 8 shots
19.20: Stone blue with guard on the right at the point after 4 shots of the second end
19.16: First end canceled
19.14: Rejected and against rejected. Stone blue point when two shots are missing
19.10: Home free from stone after the first 8 shots of the first end. We are moving towards cancellation
19.01: Presentation of the teams, hand for Italy
18.57: The New Zealanders, today’s opponents of the Azzurri, promise to be one of the mattress teams of these World Cups, having lost clearly with Sweden, Turkey and Germany in the first three matches of the world championship. New Zealand fields Bridget Becker, Holly Thompson, Natalie Thurlow, Ruby Kinney
18.54: After the tenth place reached last year, our standard-bearers will try to take an important step forward. Stefania Constantini is joined by Marta Lo Deserto, Angela Romei, Giulia Zardini Lacedelli and the reserve Camilla Gilberti.
18.51: The team leader is Stefania Constantini, Olympic champion in mixed doubles together with Amos Mosaner (by now the couple has broken up, she will probably take part in the world championship of specialties paired with Sebastiano Arman, with whom she won the recent national championships) . The Venetian, already a skip during the last European Championships, helped raise the level of a particularly close-knit team now capable of expressing itself at high levels
18.48: The national team has all it takes to be a protagonist on the Scandinavian ice, after the brilliant fourth place reached five months ago at the European Championships. The Azzurri are facing the other twelve teams in a particularly intense round robin, but there are every possibility to try to access the knockout phase: the first two classified will go directly to the semi-finals, while the placed teams between third and sixth place will play a playoff that will give away the other two passes available.
18.45: Italy has started well, with two successes, its adventure at the 2023 world championship of women’s curling, underway in Sandvkisen (Sweden) from 18 to 26 March, then between yesterday evening and this morning there were two defeats with Germany and Canada to complicate the path of the blue.
18.42: Good evening to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the fifth qualifying match for the 2023 Sweden women’s championship tournament between Italy and New Zealand.
