22.06: The appointment is for tomorrow morning when Italy will face a key match against Denmark. Thanks for following us and good night!

22.05: The hope is that, once the fear has passed and they return to victory, the blues will unlock and return to play with greater serenity because tonight the psychological factor risked making a negative difference

22.04: Important victory, the third of this World Cup but too painful for the value of the team. We need a reset because with these percentages and with these inaccuracies you can’t think of reaching the knockout stage

22.03: And Stefania Constantini is not wrong! Place the stone at the point in the center of the house but how much suffering for the blue ones!

22.01: Becker’s rejection places two New Zealand stones on the point when Constantini’s last shot is missing, which cannot be wrong

21.59: Becker chiama time out

21.58: A blue stone remains at the point when the last two shots are missing but even Constantini’s last shot was not perfect

21.56: Two failures by Lo Deserto, always two blue stones at the point when the last 4 shots are missing

21.54: Always two blue stones to the point after eight shots

21.52: Two blue stone to point after 5 shots

21.48: Italy is playing with fire! Another mistake by Constantini, another stolen hand by the New Zealanders who aren’t doing anything in particular and it goes to the extra end. Hand to Italy but at this point anything can happen because the blues, especially Constantini, are in confusion

21.47: Last pitch for Constantini. Italy needs the point, there are three New Zealand stones in the house

21.44: Situation unchanged after 12 shots, now it’s up to Constantini to close

21.42: New Zealand stone again at the point after 8 shots

21.40: Zardini Lacedelli misses the shot and the New Zealand stone points after 4 shots from the last end

21.37: Another mistake by Constantini who gives the point to the New Zealanders and therefore we have to suffer until the end. Stolen hand and 5-4 Italy

9.35pm: Stone from New Zealand points before the last two pitches

21.33: First he misses the rejection, then Lo Deserto does it again, placing the blue stone at the point after 12 shots but there are two New Zealand stones in the house

21.30: A blue stone to point after 8 shots

21.28: Two blue stones to point after 5 shots of the ninth end

21.24: Nothing to do for New Zealand who have to settle for a point in the eighth end. The hand returns to the blues. 5-3 Italy

21.22: There is a New Zealand stone at the point, it is very difficult to place another with Becker’s last shot, which in any case will have to risk because one point is not enough

21.14: A New Zealand stone at the point when the last 4 shots of the eighth end are missing

21.07: Four blue stone to point after 7 shots of the eighth end

21.01: Another error by Becker and the stolen hand arrives for the blue from two points! Finally an end played flawlessly by the Italian team who put their opponents in difficulty and got the most out of it! 5-2 Italy

20.58: Along Becker’s shot, there is still a blue stone at the point when there are two shots left, Constantini will try to put the second …

20.55: A blue stone to the point when the last 4 shots are missing, New Zealanders not precise in this end

20.52: Two blue stone six shots from the end

20.47: Two blue stones to point after 5 shots of the seventh end

20.42: Something is always missing for the blue to set sail. This time the possibility of taking 2 points was quite comfortable but only one arrives because Constantini’s last shot is short. Another opportunity thrown to the wind by the Italians who are ahead 3-2

20.38: Two blue stones at the point when there are 2 shots left at the end

20.32: Thompson’s double imprecision lends a hand to the blues. There are 4 blue stones in point when there are 4 shots left

20.30: Romei is still not precise. There are two blue stones in point after 8 shots but the rejected New Zealand stone remained in the house

20.26: Two blue stones to point after 4 shots of the sixth end

20.17: Constantini takes the risk, misses the rejection and New Zealand steals the hand by winning the equalizer. Not a great Italy so far, many inaccuracies. The draw is fair for what we have seen so far. The blues have to change gears in the second half. 2-2

20.15: Two New Zealand stones at the point when Constantini’s last shot is missing. Italy didn’t play well this fifth end, now we have to go and collect the point, barring a miraculous but also very risky double reject

20.11: Along the shot of Lo Deserto who fails to place the second blue stone on the point but luckily remains in the house. A blue stone with 4 shots to go

20.10: Two blue stones at the point when there are six shots left at the end

20.05: Home free after 4 shots of the fifth end

20.00. A stone on the edge of the house forces New Zealand to take the point and therefore the New Zealanders shorten the distance: 2-1 Italy after 4 ends

19.53: Triple rejected by the New Zealanders, the blue plan to occupy the house goes up in smoke

19.49: Error of the New Zealanders and after 4 shots there is a blue stone at the point

19.45: End canceled, it goes to the fourth, hand for New Zealand

19.41: The double rejection of New Zealand succeeds and therefore we go towards the canceled hand

19.39: Rejections and rejection but there is a blue stone on the edge of the house that could force the New Zealanders to look for the point

19.36: A blue stone to point after 4 shots of the third end

19.32: Constantini “settles” for two points who, with an energetic rejection, sweeps away the New Zealand stone and also the Italian one who were on point: 2-0 Italy after two ends

19.30: Well done Constantini, there are three blue stones at the point when there are two shots left at the end of the second end

19.24: Double failure by Lo Deserto who places the blue stone at the point and frees the house

19.23: Giorgia Romei is inaccurate, there are two New Zealand stones at the point after 8 shots

19.20: Stone blue with guard on the right at the point after 4 shots of the second end

19.16: First end canceled

19.14: Rejected and against rejected. Stone blue point when two shots are missing

19.10: Home free from stone after the first 8 shots of the first end. We are moving towards cancellation

19.01: Presentation of the teams, hand for Italy

18.57: The New Zealanders, today’s opponents of the Azzurri, promise to be one of the mattress teams of these World Cups, having lost clearly with Sweden, Turkey and Germany in the first three matches of the world championship. New Zealand fields Bridget Becker, Holly Thompson, Natalie Thurlow, Ruby Kinney

18.54: After the tenth place reached last year, our standard-bearers will try to take an important step forward. Stefania Constantini is joined by Marta Lo Deserto, Angela Romei, Giulia Zardini Lacedelli and the reserve Camilla Gilberti.

18.51: The team leader is Stefania Constantini, Olympic champion in mixed doubles together with Amos Mosaner (by now the couple has broken up, she will probably take part in the world championship of specialties paired with Sebastiano Arman, with whom she won the recent national championships) . The Venetian, already a skip during the last European Championships, helped raise the level of a particularly close-knit team now capable of expressing itself at high levels

18.48: The national team has all it takes to be a protagonist on the Scandinavian ice, after the brilliant fourth place reached five months ago at the European Championships. The Azzurri are facing the other twelve teams in a particularly intense round robin, but there are every possibility to try to access the knockout phase: the first two classified will go directly to the semi-finals, while the placed teams between third and sixth place will play a playoff that will give away the other two passes available.

18.45: Italy has started well, with two successes, its adventure at the 2023 world championship of women’s curling, underway in Sandvkisen (Sweden) from 18 to 26 March, then between yesterday evening and this morning there were two defeats with Germany and Canada to complicate the path of the blue.

18.42: Good evening to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the fifth qualifying match for the 2023 Sweden women’s championship tournament between Italy and New Zealand.

