Occupational therapist meets minister

Jennifer Eisbach, a self-employed occupational therapist with two private practices in the Westerwald, had one in August 2018 Appeal of the Federal Minister of Health reported.

Jens Spahn asked her and four of her colleagues via Facebook to incorporate their practical knowledge into legislation. Eisbach’s concerns at the time included:

  • better remuneration for services

  • Direct access for patients

  • Education and relief for doctors

About half a year later, Jens Spahn invited the occupational therapist to Berlin again to ask her critical questions. A few weeks earlier, Spahn’s appointment service law with many improvements for drug providers had been passed by the Bundestag. The demands of Jennifer Eisbach and her colleagues were also included! “Jens Spahn has set things in motion for us. He listened and took us seriously,” said Eisbach, praising the Federal Minister of Health‘s work. Nevertheless, there was still a need for discussion. Eisbach took the opportunity and probed into direct access and the relationship between doctors and therapists:

