Dizziness, also called vertigo or dizziness, is a fairly common phenomenon that, generally, does not cause excessive concern. What happens, though, if this problem occurs a little too often or if it is accompanied by other symptoms? Read the article to find out more!

Dizziness and dizziness they occur quite often, especially in those people who have low blood pressure. However, when they occur too frequently or are associated with other symptoms (such as nausea, headache, or weakness), they can be a alarm bell not to be underestimated. Let’s try to clarify the subject, but first, here are some tips to try to combat physical and mental fatigue.

Dizziness: what are they?

The dizziness, or dizziness, are characterized by a slight and sudden loss of balance, which can also occur in association with other symptoms. This is a widespread phenomenon, the causes of which are extremely varied. Under normal conditions they do not cause undue concern, however, though they appear too frequentlycan represent a wake-up call not to be underestimated.

For example, if dizziness is chronic, it could be a sign of an altered balance. The latter is governed by a complex system involving the brain, thevestibular apparatus of the ears, the sense of sight and proprioceptive nerve receptors. Vertigo, therefore, does not represent a pathology in itself, but can only be the symptom of a more serious disease.

The most frequent sensations associated with dizziness are:

lipothymia (think you are about to pass out)

(think you are about to pass out) light head

unstable balance

tingling in the limbs

instability

head spinning

Dizziness: what causes

The cause that cause vertigo, dizziness and the sensation of having a spinning head can be of different nature. Among the most frequent we find:

Benign parasostic positional vertigo . This disorder identifies an alteration to damage to the inner ear and is one of the most frequent causes of dizziness. It affects the elderly more frequently and, although it may cause concern, it is not usually a serious problem.

. This disorder identifies an alteration to damage to the inner ear and is one of the most frequent causes of dizziness. It affects the elderly more frequently and, although it may cause concern, it is not usually a serious problem. Balance disorders . This category includes the so-called Ménière’s disease , a disease caused by an abnormal accumulation of fluid in the ear. Sufferers experience dizziness, tinnitus, hearing impairment, disorientation, vomiting and dizziness.

. This category includes the so-called , a disease caused by an abnormal accumulation of fluid in the ear. Sufferers experience dizziness, tinnitus, hearing impairment, disorientation, vomiting and dizziness. Low pressure . Low blood pressure is probably the most common cause of the dizziness we experience every day

. Low blood pressure is probably the most common cause of the dizziness we experience every day Hypoglycemia

Vestibular neuritis. Vestibular neuritis is a temporary condition caused by inflammation of the eighth cranial nerve. It can cause dizziness, headache, dizziness, balance disturbances and vomiting in patients.

Anxiety . Anxiety and stress often cause dizziness and affect the brain causing instability and steam

. Anxiety and stress often cause dizziness and affect the brain causing instability and steam Syncope or pre syncope. Syncope, or fainting, causes dizziness and vertigo

or pre syncope. Syncope, or fainting, causes dizziness and vertigo Anemia (low iron concentration in the blood)

(low iron concentration in the blood) heart attack

Stroke

Heat stroke and dehydration

and dehydration volemia . The volume indicates the percentage of blood circulating in the body: if it is too low, it can cause dizziness and loss of balance

. The volume indicates the percentage of blood circulating in the body: if it is too low, it can cause dizziness and loss of balance Neurological diseases

Abuse of some types of drugs

Wrong postures. A stiff neck and contracted cervical area often cause dizziness and dizziness, as well as muscle pain

Symptoms not to be underestimated

In most patients, dizziness is a sporadic phenomenon and usually linked to a condition of hypoglycemia (low amount of sugar in the blood), low blood pressure or anxiety. Only in a few cases does vertigo take on a more worrying value, as occurs in the presence of diseases such as labyrinthitis, paroxysmal vertigo, and vestibular neuritis. If, however, dizzy other symptoms are associated, then it is advisable to contact the doctor because they could be the signal that something, at the level of the brain, is not working properly. Here are the symptoms to consider:

Nausea and vomit

Strong paleness

Feeling of having a heavy head

Weakness

Cervical pain

Head pain (severe migraine)

Difficulty walking

Chest pain

Fever

Stiff neck

Convulsions

Sudden dizziness: what remedies?

In healthy subjects, dizziness can be reduced taking some precautions or by changing your lifestyle. For example, to prevent dizziness caused by hypoglycemia it would be enough to eat adequately and keep blood glucose levels stable, while to reduce dizziness caused by low blood pressure, care should be taken not to get up or down too quickly. Moreover, it is also It is not advisable to keep the head pointing upwards for too long.

According to some doctors, benign parasostic vertigo is caused by physiological formation of small crystals of calcium carbonate, called otoliths, within the semicircular canals of the vestibular apparatus. If you suffer from this type of vertigo, therefore, you can perform the so-called “Epley maneuver“, that is the specific movements of the head that should make the otoliths return to a position that is harmless for the patient.

If the vertigo problems do not have a pathological cause, it is advisable also:

stop smoking

limit anxiety and stress

get enough sleep

perform exercises to relax the neck and cervical area

decrease or discontinue use of certain medications

What to do in case of sudden vertigo

What to do in case of continuous feeling of dizziness and constant dizziness? According to doctors, when you experience dizziness you need to: