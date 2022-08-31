Home News Covid, the bulletin of Wednesday 31 August: in Fvg 655 new cases and five deaths
News

Covid, the bulletin of Wednesday 31 August: in Fvg 655 new cases and five deaths

by admin
Covid, the bulletin of Wednesday 31 August: in Fvg 655 new cases and five deaths

On Wednesday 31 August in Friuli Venezia Giulia 655 new positivity to Covid 19 were found out of a total of 4,587 tests and swabs. In detail: 160 new infections were detected on 2,231 molecular swabs, while 495 cases emerged from 2,356 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 2 people hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments are 155. There are 5 deaths: 1 in Trieste, 2 in Udine, 1 in Pordenone and 1 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in Friuli Venezia Giulia the total number of deceased people is 5,366, while the people tested positive are 475,747 people.

See also  Belgium: confirmation, corpse is right-wing extremist soldier

You may also like

Valdobbiadene, 161 athletes in the water to save...

Ten years of service trade expect a higher...

Covid, from the Ministry of Health green light...

He goes out for a walk and does...

Guangxi Consumer Council releases Mid-Autumn Festival consumption proposal

Coronavirus latest news. Today 21,817 new cases (-14.1%...

Since when did cellulite become a problem? (Video)

Government, CDM tomorrow at 10: possible a decree...

Ceneda, poisoned cats: Stellina is the latest victim...

Avezzano, the swing breaks: a 12-year-old girl dies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy