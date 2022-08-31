On Wednesday 31 August in Friuli Venezia Giulia 655 new positivity to Covid 19 were found out of a total of 4,587 tests and swabs. In detail: 160 new infections were detected on 2,231 molecular swabs, while 495 cases emerged from 2,356 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 2 people hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments are 155. There are 5 deaths: 1 in Trieste, 2 in Udine, 1 in Pordenone and 1 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in Friuli Venezia Giulia the total number of deceased people is 5,366, while the people tested positive are 475,747 people.