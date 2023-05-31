Home » The chess performance of men and women – health check
Health

The chess performance of men and women – health check

by admin
The chess performance of men and women – health check

“Do women play worse chess than men?” asks SPIEGEL 22/2023. With Judit Polgár, only one woman has made it into the top ten in the world rankings, and no woman has yet become world champion. SPIEGEL quotes the mathematician Christian Hesse, professor in Stuttgart, himself a chess player and author of the beautiful booklet “Caution Thinking Trap”, that women and men have the same chess skills. According to DER SPIEGEL, Hesse justifies this with the normal distribution. There are 10 times as many chess players as there are women chess players, so the men are more represented in the extreme positions with the best and worst results.

The fact that 10 times as many men as women play chess has nothing to do with the topic of normal distribution. SPIEGEL does not write what Hesse meant by that. It is probably about the normal distribution of the performance values ​​of men and women. To do this one would have to look at the mean values ​​and scatter of the normal distributions, but Hesse naturally addresses an important point. But some people may also argue the other way around: the fact that there are 10 times as many chess players as women is an indication that women are less suitable for chess. It may not be possible to gauge the performance of women and men in chess from numbers like this alone. Finally, Hesse is quoted with studies on the mathematical talent of girls, which is probably more meaningful for such comparisons: “Many studies have refuted the fact that girls are said to be less capable of mathematics than boys.” Although it may be that they are nevertheless less interested in chess.

See also  RockAgent, the proptech startup grows by over 300 percent and expands on the national territory

Be that as it may, here are a few statistics on the subject, combined with the caveat that I am an absolute layman when it comes to the subject: The performance of the players is measured using the “Elo number”. If you look at the German list of the best on the website of the German Chess Federation, the Elo number of the 100 best men is constantly above that of the 100 best women. The difference in the Elo rating between men and women tends to decrease with rank. At rank 100, it is currently 316, at rank 1 only 224. In the upper ranks, the gap decreases particularly quickly. There is also a difference in the Elo rating of 212 between rank 1 and rank 100 for men and 304 for women. Or reading coffee grounds?

You may also like

Quit Smoking: Few Methods Really Work, Here’s What...

Why are teenagers in crisis? Maybe because adults...

Deep hypnosis for anxiety | dr phil. Elmar...

there are people who drink it every morning

What helps against back pain? There are answers...

Michele Santoro against Fazio and Annunziata: ‘Their narration...

The online platform for doctor services and online...

Padua. Drugs without sticker, owner reported for fraud....

Investments for 200 million and a National Plan...

Polluted air for 4 out of 5 people,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy