Il spy balloon Chinese who flew over the United States last February was able to collect sensitive information relating to several US military bases, despite the fact that Joe Biden’s administration has done everything possible to prevent it. The news was reported by Nbc Newswhich cited two senior US officials.

The spy balloon, controlled by Beijing, managed to fly over the military sites several times, transmitting the information gathered to the Chinese authorities in real time.

He had entered American territory from Alaska on January 28 and was being observed by the authorities. A few days later he moved to Montana, to Malmstrom Air Force Base, where the US hides some of its nuclear assets.

‘The information collected by China came mainly from electronic signals, rather than images,’ explain dalla Nbc.

American officials had downplayed the story for national security. The balloon, which Beijing denied was a government spy, spent a week in the skies over the United States and Canada in early February. before being shot down off the Atlantic coast, on orders from Biden himself.

The China balloon crash prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing. further tightening diplomatic relations between Washington and Beijingalready tense over the Taiwan issue.

The story has been inflated to the point of taking (in the words of several Washington political scientists) the dimensions of “a new Sputnik Moment”: the shock caused in American psychology, in 1957, by the unexpected launch into orbit of the first satellite from the Soviet Union, Sputnik.