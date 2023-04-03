Apple will officially launch the “Apple Music Classical” app at the end of March 2023, which will allow Apple Music subscribers to listen to it for free.

I believe many people are also wondering why Apple separates the classical music app from Apple Music? Through this top 10 questions and answers, let us fully understand why Apple Music classical music exists independently, as well as which devices can support and sound quality.

Apple Music Classical Music FAQ

How is Apple Music Classical different from Apple Music? Apple said that classical music (Apple Music Classical) is completely different from Apple Music. It has more detailed titles, and each work will have multiple artists and hundreds of well-known musicians recording works and refer to them under different names.

Apple Music Classical was built around the ability to support the complex data structures of classical music, with unique features and a beautiful interface designed specifically for the genre—removing the complexity and making it easy for beginners and experts alike to search, browse, and listen to classical music. Who is Apple Music Classical Music for? Apple Music Classical classical music is mainly designed for each user. Beginners can start to explore from the wonderful content edited by Apple Music Classical Music, including the “Classical Music Story” music guide, as well as classical music sub-genres, composers, instruments, etc. Basic playlist. For masters of classical music, you can use the powerful search function of Apple Music classical music to find any music you want with just a few keywords. Which devices support Apple Music classical music? You can only install Apple Music and subscribe to Apple Music on your iPhone, you can directly download and install the Apple Music classical music application on the same device, and you can start listening for free. Does Apple Music Classic offer lossless sound quality? Can! Apple Music classical music can provide up to 192kHz/24 bit lossless music, as well as spatial audio featuring Dolby Atmos Dolby Atmos. Will Apple Music Classic offer other types of music? Won’t! Apple Music Classical Music will only focus on the “Classical Music” genre, and will not provide other non-classical music audio. Can I listen to classical music through Apple Music? Can! Even if you don’t download the Apple Music classical music app, you can still listen directly through the categories of classical music recorded in Apple Music, and you will have hundreds of carefully selected classical music playlists. What devices does Apple Music Classic support? Apple Music classical music Classical is mainly for mobile devices, currently it can only be used on the iOS system, and an Android-specific Apple Music classical music version will be launched in the future. Can I subscribe to Apple Music classical music separately? No way, at present, you can only subscribe to the Apple Music personal or student plan to be able to listen to classical music services for free. If you use the “Apple Music Voice Control” plan, you will not be able to listen to it. In which countries is Apple Music classical music available? At present, Apple Music classical music can be listened to for free all over the world, except China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Taiwan, and Turkey, which cannot be used in six countries. Can I play Apple Music library music with the Apple Music Classical Music app? Can! The two music apps will synchronize and share the library, as long as the songs, albums or playlists saved in the Apple Music library can also be played with the Apple Music Classical classical music app.

