Today (April 3, 2023), the new girl group un!vu5 officially debuted. The group was built by the well-known music company Fenghua Qiushi with a huge investment. It consists of 5 members. Before the official debut, the group LOGO, individual photos of the members and the teaser video have been exposed first, and the group official photos of the members are released for the first time today. High quality and high quality The release of a large number of materials has aroused intense attention.



On March 27, the group’s LOGO was exposed for the first time, representing the first image of a girl warrior who saved the world from chaos. Dynamic and energetic works of art make people look forward to the combination. With the announcement of the LOGO, the official photos of the 5 members and the single teaser video were released in surprise. Under the excellent appearance display and powerful visual effects, the group has attracted much attention and gained the first batch of fans since their debut. They all expressed their can’t wait I want to see the debut work of the group.

un!vu5 is composed of 5 girls. They are Wei Chen, a popular and popular trainee who participated in the popular show “Youth with You 2”; ; Yihe Tibal, who is beautiful and intellectual; Wang Jingjing, who is all-round in singing and dancing; The 5 members have their own characteristics. They love to get together and move forward together for a common goal. In the future, they will jointly carry out diversified activities as members of the un!vu5 group.

It is worth mentioning that along with the release of the debut day, there is also a combination concept, “Five girls break through the chaos of the virtual world through self-exploration and connection with each other, and recreate a new universe.” The members started due to their own setbacks. Look for bright “fragments”, enter the virtual world, heal yourself through barriers, and finally merge each other’s “fragments”, return to the real world, and grow together complementary. The aim is to keep the original intention, constantly break through your comfort zone, and shine together.

un!vu5, as Fenghua Qiushi, launched a new girl group in the first half of 2023. It is also a generation of girl group that spent a lot of money and spent four years of hard work. It invites first-class teams from home and abroad to jointly build a generation of girl groups. The strength of playing, the most fashionable appearance, all-round construction of the freshest new force in the Chinese music scene! Next, what kind of storm will un!vu5 surprise you with, it is worth waiting and watching!

