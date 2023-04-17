the circuit dedicated to Simoncelli

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Fabrizio Giraudo is dead today in a accident during the Coppa Italia Velocita a misano. The 46-year-old from Fossano (Cuneo) was involved in the Trofeo Italiano Amatori, RR Cup category, 1000 class. Giraudo was involved in a contact between several riders on the straight at the end of the first lap of the race. Despite the timely intervention of the rescuers, he sadly passed away. The IMF, the promoter of the Trophy and the Misano World Circuit have decided to cancel the event in respect of the tragedy that occurred. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of an enthusiast and practitioner. We join in the pain of his family and his loved ones, to whom we offer our deepest condolences », declared IMF President Giovanni Copioli.

Rieti, the fatal accident on the Ternana road: “You shouldn’t have left like this”

The accident

According to initial information, due to an engine problem, a first rider would have stopped at the edge of the circuit, then a second arriving motorbike would have hit the stationary vehicle, moving it to the center of the roadway, where a third motorbike was arriving. In the impact, the rider fell and was hit and killed by a speeding motorbike. On the spot the carabinieri of Misano Adriatico and the magistrate on duty, Davide Ercolani, who ordered the seizure of the vehicles and the autopsy on the body of the deceased pilot.

The mourning

Very close to his family, Giraudo had a great passion for motorcycles and just yesterday he updated his public image on Facebook by inserting a photo in which he is intent on working on his engine. In March he kicked off the racing season at the Vallelunga circuit. «First outing of the comparative season between Yamaha R1 vs BMW 1000 RR ….. Which one will we use in the 2023 season», he asked on his social networks, where today many have left a message of condolence. Last October 2, another fatal accident, again on the Simoncelli circuit, in which a 27-year-old Roman rider, Federico Esposto, was involved in the second lap of the 600 Pro class race, Italian Amateur Trophy, included in the Cup Speed ​​motorcycling Italy.

