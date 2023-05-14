Premier League-Kane shot Sun Xingmin’s offside ball and Tottenham 1-2 missed the Champions League – yqqlm

Original title: Premier League-Kane shot Sun Xingmin’s offside ball and Tottenham missed the Champions League 1-2

At 22:00 on May 13th, Beijing time, in the 36th round of the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur went to an away game against Aston Villa. In the first half of the game, Ramsey opened the scoring for Villa, Tottenham had 0 shots, and Tottenham fell behind 0-1 at halftime; in the second half, Douglas Lewis expanded the score advantage, Kane shot to narrow the gap, and Sun Xingmin scored an offside goal during the countdown It was blown, and in the end Tottenham played 1-2 Villa in the away game, ranking sixth in the league, and has missed the Champions League qualification.

At the start of the game, in the second minute, Langley sent a long pass from the backcourt. Richarlison had a single-handed chance to kick the goal, but the referee also whistled for offside first. In the 6th minute, Ramsey made a short pass from the left, and Konsa got the ball and sent it through. The goalkeeper attacked and got the ball in advance.

In the 8th minute, Villa took the lead! Leon Bailey got the ball from the right and took it to the penalty area for an inverted triangle pass. Ramsey followed up with a successful push and Villa led Tottenham 1-0.

In the 11th minute, McGinn got the ball from the left and drove straight in. After passing and shooting, the ball was slightly higher than the crossbar. In the 16th minute, Langley sent a long pass again. Pedro Polo got the ball from the right and made a pass. The ball was cleared by the defender. In the 23rd minute, Kane sent a through ball from the middle, and Sun Xingmin formed a super single in front of the goal. Facing Martinez, he hit the goal post, but the referee still whistled for offside.

In the 31st minute, Watkins dribbled the ball from the left and crossed the goal. Leon Bailey’s shot was bravely saved by Foster. In the 40th minute, Villa made another risk. Moreno picked a pass from the left to find Watkins, who followed up with a header and missed it. In the 43rd minute, Villa counterattacked the opportunity, Ramsey played the ball in the frontcourt, and Buendia’s follow-up shot also hit the door frame and popped out. In stoppage time in the first half, Ben Davis made a diagonal pass from the left, and Sun Xingmin followed up and received the ball in the frontcourt and was called offside again.

At the end of the first half, Tottenham temporarily fell behind Villa 0-1. Tottenham did not have a single effective shot in the half.

At the beginning of the second half, in the 47th minute, Buendia sent a through ball to find Ramsey. The ball was cleared by the defender, and then Villa took a corner kick. Ashley Young’s shot did not hit the right part. In the 49th minute, Villa continued to cooperate in the frontcourt again, and McGinn’s long-range kick from outside the penalty area missed. In the 51st minute, Buendia got the ball from the right and came to the penalty area and kicked a shot and was saved by Foster. Then Villa organized an attack again, but Buendia’s shot was confiscated by the goalkeeper.

In the 52nd minute, Tottenham missed a good opportunity. Douglas Lewis got the ball in the backcourt and was intercepted. Tottenham counterattacked. In the 62nd minute, Bisoma sent a through ball from the left, and Sun Xingmin followed up to form a single goal again, but his shot still missed the bottom line. In the 65th minute, Kulusevski received a pass from Bisoma and cut in to hit the goal, and the ball went slightly wide.

In the 71st minute, Villa scored again! Romero brought down Watkins at the top of the arc, Villa got a free kick, Douglas Lewis took the penalty and hit the goal directly, and the ball flew into the dead corner! Villa 2-0 Tottenham.

In the 73rd minute, Kane had an altercation with the referee and was shown a yellow card. In the 78th minute, Villa counterattacked the opportunity. Duran got the ball from the right and drove straight into the penalty area, then sent a through ball and caused a foul by Romero. The latter received a yellow card, and then Villa took a free kick from the right. Watkin Si’s follow-up header was blocked. In the 84th minute, Tottenham got a left corner kick. Sun Xingmin sent a pass to the penalty area and was taken by Martinez.

In the 89th minute, Tottenham pulled back a goal! Kane fell to the ground after colliding with Martinez in the penalty area. The referee first awarded a corner kick, and then var stepped in to determine a foul. Tottenham won a penalty! Kane made a penalty and Tottenham are still 1-2 behind Villa.

Six minutes of stoppage time in the second half. In the 94th minute, Kulusevsky cut in from the right side of the penalty area and kicked the goal. The ball went wide. In the 95th minute, Sun Xingmin split to the right, Kulusevsky made a pass, Bisoma followed up and failed to hit the ball. During the stoppage time countdown, Tottenham almost equalized with a lore. Sun Xingmin received a long pass and made a single-handed hit against the goalkeeper. However, the referee immediately ruled that the goal was offside and the goal was invalid.

In the end, Tottenham lost 1-2 to Villa in the away game, losing the possibility of theoretically competing for four ahead of schedule.

Lineups for both sides:

Tottenham Hotspur: 20-Foster, 23-Pedro Polo (16-Dan Juma in the 80th minute), 34-Langlet, 12-Emerson, 17-Christian Rowe Melo, 33-Ben Davis (14-Perisic in the 90th minute), 5-Hoibel, 4-Skip (38-Bisoma in the 61st minute), 9-Richarlison (21-Kulusevsky in the 61st minute), 7-Sun Xingmin, 10-Kane

Aston Villa: 1-Martinez, 18-Ashley Young, 4-Konsa, 5-Mings, 15-Moreno, 7-McGinn, 6-Douglas-Louis, 41-Jacob Boo Ramsey, 31-Leon Bailey (44-Camara in the 67th minute), 10-Buendia (22-Duran in the 67th minute), 11-Watkins (90th minute 2-Kash)

（Kola）

Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: