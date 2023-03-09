Original title: Tottenham was eliminated by AC Milan and the countdown to Conte’s dismissal?

The second round of the UEFA Champions League 1/8 finals will be played again on March 9th. Tottenham failed to beat AC Milan at home. The visiting team advanced to the quarterfinals.

frustrated tottenham player

Tottenham eliminated by Milan

Since Tottenham lost 0-1 in the first round, they were back at home in the second round. Unfortunately, they did not show the momentum to win. The ball possession rate in the whole game was 53.9% to 46.1%, and the shots were 9 to 14. The shots were on target 3 to 4. Tottenham only have a slightly higher ball possession rate, but AC Milan has more shots and shots on target.

Tottenham, which has the home court advantage, did not create an excellent chance to score. Its top striker Kane made 1 of 4 shots, Sun Xingmin scored 0 of 1 shot, and Kulusevsky even scored 0 shots; Kane had no key passes in this campaign, Sun Xingmin had 1 and Kulusevski had 2. It can be seen that the three forwards of Tottenham have performed mediocrely.

Although AC Milan’s three forwards Giroud, Diaz and Leon also lacked outstanding performance, they had a goal in the first round and their defense performance was relatively stable. Especially after Tottenham defender Romero was sent off in the 78th minute when he shoveled Special Olympics from two yellows to one red.

The most threatening attack of the two sides occurred in stoppage time: in the 3rd minute of stoppage time, Kane scored a header and was saved by the opponent’s goalkeeper Maignan; 1 minute later, AC Milan counterattacked, and Origi, who came off the bench, half A single-handed low shot hit the post.

In fact, Tottenham have been in poor form recently. They had 2 wins and 4 losses in the previous 6 games, but AC Milan had 4 wins and 2 losses in the last 6 games, and they are in a better state.

Conti

Countdown to Conte’s dismissal?

In this campaign, Tottenham coach Conte finally returned to his post after recuperating from surgery, but his best record in leading the team in the Champions League in the past was leading Juventus to the quarter-finals in the 2012-2013 season and Chelsea in the 2017-2018 season. Breaking into the knockout round of the top 16, the remaining three times were eliminated in the group stage, so it is not surprising that Tottenham stopped in the top 16 this time.

Conte said after the game: “Faced with such a result, I can’t comment too negatively on the players. They gave everything from the beginning to the end, and once fought with 10 people. We were still in the European Cup last year, and we couldn’t even qualify for the group. It is a step forward to reach the knockout rounds of the Champions League now. But it is not enough, the team has to fight harder if they want to stay competitive.”

The 53-year-old Conte is sure of his level. After all, whether he was in Chelsea, Inter Milan or Juventus, he has led his team to win top league championships. However, along with his achievements, the criticism of him from the outside world has always existed . For example, his three-back system, and his fiery temper and sometimes outspoken expressions. After coming to Tottenham, the team’s overall record has not become better than before. Although there are various subjective and objective reasons for this, it has to be said that in the highly competitive Premier League, Conte His performance this time was not as good as his previous performance at Chelsea.

During this illness, the team’s record has been repeated, especially in the last two games, the team was eliminated by Sheffield United in the FA Cup without him, and then in the league last weekend. Losing to the Wolves, which was deep in the relegation zone, the Italian returned to the bench. But in fact, before the game, the British media looked down on his “comeback”, and even said that Tottenham had already found a new coach, and he was the team’s former meritorious coach Pochettino.

Although sometimes the British media is notoriously “nonsensical”, the news this time is by no means groundless, because the idea that Tottenham’s top management wants to replace Conte is no longer a day or two. The overall ranking is not bad, but it still misses the trophies of various competitions. With being eliminated from the Champions League by AC Milan, Tottenham will most likely usher in a season where all four are empty. Specifically, the team was eliminated early in the third round of the League Cup; the last round of the FA Cup was kicked out of the top 8 by Sheffield United; There is less than 1% chance of winning the championship, and the Champions League team was also defeated by AC Milan.

From this point of view, even if the top management of Tottenham finally made a decision to change coaches, it is reasonable. After all, the team has not changed for the better under the leadership of Conte, and the coach is naturally the first responsible person.

