Of Online editorial staff

This morning the Brescia State Police notified the disqualification precautionary measure against Stefania Fogliata, a rhythmic gymnastics instructor who works in a gym in Calcinato, for the crime of aggravated ill-treatment. In progress searches in the gym

The disqualification measure Prohibition to enter all gyms and national territory for the coach Stefania Fogliata. This morning the agents of the State Police, at the request of the public prosecutor Alessio Bernardi, notified the interdictory precautionary measure against therhythmic gymnastics instructor who works in a sports facility in Calcinato. According to what emerged from the ordinance, the evidence collected in recent months would have confirmed the circumstantial picture and explained the reason why the young gymnasts would have abandoned the Bassa Bresciana Academy despite having sporting margins of growth, even at an international level.

Episodes that would have started from 2007 The investigative activity of the State Police, which went on for over three months, led to the dispute of alleged illegal conduct against eight underage girls (aged between 10 and 14 years). In such a context, it is worth remembering that the investigation was born from the complaint last August of two athletes who interrupted their sporting activity due to the alleged attitudes of the coach. Rhythmic gymnastics instructor Stefania Fogliata accused of ill-treatment, aggravated by the young age of the eight people involved in the affair. Episodes that would have gone on from 2007 to todaybut the turning point took place in September when the agents of the mobile squad of the Brescia police headquarters gathered the confidences of a mother regarding the alleged illegal conduct of the coach Stefania Fogliata during training against her daughters and other young gymnasts aged between 10 and 14 years.

Searches in the Calcinato gymnasium Meanwhile, in these minutes, they are underway searches by the State Police in the Calcinato gym where Stefania Fogliata works as a rhythmic gymnastics instructor. The agents took the woman’s computers and cell phones and in the gym they are trying to verify what was said in the complaints. In her order, the investigating judge of the Brescia court Francesca Grassani speaks of a daily dripping of insults and humiliations to which the beatings were added.