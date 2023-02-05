In winter we are more exposed to respiratory infections. In fact, the cold inhibits some important defense systems of our body from viruses and bacteria, reducing its immune response. The winter season therefore represents the period of greatest alarm for the health of the lungs, both for the effects of the cold on the immune response and on the defense mechanisms of the respiratory tracts and for exposure to the more usual risk factors.

«Cold environmental temperatures favor a greater transmission and development of respiratory infections due to alterations of the mucociliary “clearance”, an important defense mechanism of the respiratory tract for capturing and carrying foreign bodies and pathogens to the outside» he explains Maria Pia Foschino Barbaro, Full Professor of Diseases of the Respiratory Apparatus – University of Foggia, Polyclinic of Foggia. Professor Foschino Barbaro is also the curator of handbook “Journey in the breath – winter edition”a new educational initiative of the “Proteggi i loro lungs” campaign, promoted by Zambon Italia, to explain in a simple way why and how to take care of the health of your respiratory tract, available on the website www.proteggiituoipolmoni.it.

Among the various information proposed, the handbook proposes five moves to better face the coldest weeks and shelter the lungs: protect your mouth and nose, outdoors with a scarf and indoors, especially if crowded, with a mask; adopt good preventive habits, such as avoiding sudden changes in temperature, washing your hands often, covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough, change the air frequently in the rooms, eat fruit and vegetables; stop smoking; check the air quality by ventilating the rooms often and cleaning the air conditioner filters; fill up on antioxidants.

«To the risks associated with the action of the low temperatures typical of winter on the body must also be added the factors that damage the lungs throughout the year, such as smoking, pollution and the action of free radicals which are at the basis of oxidative stress» adds Foschino Barbaro. «That’s why, especially in winter, it’s important to adopt precautions and have good habits that help the body counteract oxidative stress, for example by promoting the production of glutathione thanks to micronutrients rich in anti-oxidants or substances such as N-acetylcysteine ».