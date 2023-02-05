Fukuoka festival man Bogey (father), Mondo (who is active as a painter)18age), Appare who debuted as an actor (14age), idol temperament now (9age), the backbone baby (mother) who supports the family5A spontaneous family band made by people travels all over the country in a single car, making contact, playing, and exciting summer vacation tours.3Revived for the first time in years! A caricature artist in Mondo during the day, and a Bogey family live performance at night! Let’s make summer memories together!

8.2(Tue) “Summer vacation! Bogey family tour2022@Hiroshima Edition”

@Music Cafe Organza

(Tokaichi Town, Naka Ward, Hiroshima City)1chome4-32heaven building2f)

[Daytime part]”Caricature artist in Mondo”

14:00～17:00

Caricature fee: alone3,000Yen (required)1order)

※exclusive10Name (reservation required)

[Night]”Oruganza Dinner Show-Boggy Family Live”

19:30～

Tip system (required)1order)

Reservation inquiry: Organza

082-295-1553

[email protected]

8.4(Thursday) “Summer vacation! Bogey family tour2022@Osaka Edition”

@new world・THE PAX

(Ebisu Higashi, Naniwa Ward, Osaka City)1-20-5)

[Daytime part]”Caricature artist in Mondo”

15:00～18:00

Caricature fee: alone3,000Yen (required)1order)

※exclusive10Name (reservation required)

◎Portrait reservation: Yokochin label

[email protected]

[Night]”Family Live Showdown”

opening18:30 Start19:00

reservation2,500yen3,000Yen (required)1order)

Free for elementary school students and younger

appearance)

bogey family

oni family

food）

Gen-san’s Tamagoyaki

mito’s banana juice

THE PAXthe banh mi

Live reservation inquiry:

[email protected]

◎ Please write “Reservation for (event name)” in the subject of the email, and copy and paste the following in the body of the email.

＜This article＞

[名前]

[人数]adult person child person

*It may take some time to reply.

*Please note that we cannot accept reservations or inquiries by phone.

8.6(Saturday) “Summer vacation! Bogey family tour2022@Aichi Edition”

@Toyota Hashinoshita

(Nishimachi, Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture)2chome8 content 2f)

[Daytime part]”Caricature artist in Mondo”

14:00～17:00

Caricature fee: alone3,000Yen (required)1order)

※exclusive10Name (reservation required)

[Night]”Bogey Family Live”

opening18time, start19hour

ticket3,000circle

Free for elementary school students and younger

Reservation inquiry: Higuchi

[email protected]

8.7(Sun) “Summer vacation! Bogey family tour2022@Kanagawa Edition”

@Ebina/Gran Sasso

(Chuo, Ebina City, Kanagawa Prefecture)2chome5−41)

[Daytime part]”Caricature artist in Mondo”

14:00～17:00

Caricature fee: alone3,000Yen (required)1order)

※exclusive10Name (reservation required)

[Night]”Bogey Family Live”

opening18time, start19hour

ticket2,000circle+Food and drink fee

Free for elementary school students and younger

Reservation inquiry: Gran Sasso

046-234-9841

8.8(Mon) “Summer vacation! Bogey family tour[email protected]Ibaraki Edition”

@ Furukawa SAKAKAN CAFE

(Nakata, Koga City, Ibaraki Prefecture)2161-7)

[Daytime part]”Caricature artist in Mondo”

15:00～18:00

Caricature fee: alone3,000circle

※exclusive10Name (reservation required)

[Night]”Bogey Family Live”

opening18:30start19:00

ticket3,000Circle Kashima Waller (SANJAYmasala waller) with curry

Free entry for junior high school students and younger, free curry

Reservation inquiry:[email protected]

8.9(Tuesday) “Summer vacation!bogey family tour2022@ Tokyo Edition-Bogey Family Festival”

@Aoyama/Tsukimi

(Minami Aoyama, Minato Ward, Tokyo)4-9-1simple aoyama buildingB1）

opening15:00 Start18:30

reserve3,000circle that day3,500Yen (required)1order)

Middle school students1,500Yen (required)1order)

Free for elementary school students and younger

delivery ticket1,500circle

First)

15:00～18:00 “Caricature Maker of Mondo”

Caricature fee: alone3,000circle

※exclusive10Name (reservation required)

“Ten-chan and Ima-chan’s portrait shop”

※No reservation required, tipping

part two)

18:30～19:30 “Bogie Talk”

19:30～21:30 “Bogey Family Live”

live) bogey family

Reservation inquiry: Yokochin Label

[email protected]

[About reservations for portraits]

*Please specify your name, phone number, and desired time slot in the reservation email, put “Mondo portrait reservation” in the subject line, and make a reservation by email to the reservation address of each venue.

* Caricature fee is 3,000 yen per person at any venue * You can also draw a couple or family on a piece of paper. 5,000 yen for 2 people, 7,500 yen for 3 people, 10,000 yen for 4 people.



If you have any inquiries or cannot contact the venue, please contact us at the following.



General inquiry window:

[email protected] (Yokotin Label)

officialHP http://yokotin.xyz/

【bogie】

Based in Fukuoka, he spends his days at festivals. Yokochin label representative. In parallel with his event sponsorship and solo activities, he leads numerous bands such as “nontroppo”, “Tokyo nontroppo”, “Bogie Kazoku”, and “Yasuyuki Okumura”. His unique way of life has been made into movies and books, such as the documentary film “Underground Music Scene Story” (directed by Izumi Goto) and the book “Voodoo Lounge” (written by Hirofumi Kanoko), which follows Bogey. A live performance that transcends time and space through singing and talking is always a great ending! “Bogey” in his name is an abbreviation for vocal/guitar.

Blog “Bogey’s Bad Taste Music Manners”http://bogggey.blog.jp/

[Mondo Okumura (Mondo-kun)]

Born in 2003, 18 years old. She has a unique personality since childhood. In 2014, her first art book “Mondo-kun” (PARCO Publishing) was released. In addition, he is in charge of book covers and illustrations, collaboration with Shuntaro Tanikawa, and illustrations for Jakucho Setouchi’s “Death Preparations”. He is often featured in the media, and has attracted a great deal of attention both in Japan and overseas, including holding solo exhibitions in Tokyo, Taiwan, and Singapore, and performing at Fuji Rock. In 2019, he made his acting debut with the movie We Are Little Zombies. I am currently starting my career as a painter.

Blog “Mondo Today’s Picture” http://mondo-art.blog.jp/

[Okumura Amaharu (Ten-chan)]

Born in 2008, 14 years old. Influenced by her older brother, she began to draw on her whim, and her touch has a uniquely silly pop. She pulls with groovy percussion in the band, but is basically free-spirited. Actually, there are surprisingly many Hidden Ten-chan fans. He has appeared in commercials such as Glico’s “Cafe Ole”. He will also make his acting debut in the 2022 movie “Koko Amiko”.

[Okumura Ima (Ima-chan)]

9 years old born in 2013. She is the idol of the Bogey family who makes her laugh and tingle with her ever-changing facial expressions. In her band, she is completely the frontman. Her blog “Imachanpo” has rapidly increased the number of fans. She has appeared in commercials such as Glico’s “Cafe Ole” and “Food Panda”.

Blog “Imachanpo”http://imachanpo.blog.jp/

[Baby]

A mother who gave birth to three children, she is the main pillar of the shadow that supports the Bogey family with her toughness that handles all the driving of a family tour around the country in a single car.