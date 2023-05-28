The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate as small-scale exchanges of fire continue in Sudan’s capital circle – Teller Report Teller Report

On the 27th local time of the CCTV news client, the temporary ceasefire agreement in Sudan entered into force for the sixth day. In the capital circle area consisting of Khartoum and its surrounding North Khartoum and Omdurman, armed conflicts have cooled down slightly, but small-scale exchanges of fire continue. People under the flames of war face difficulties such as water and electricity cutoffs, lack of medical care and medicine, and the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate.

Since the early morning of the 27th, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have continued to exchange fire in various areas of the capital circle, focusing on strategic locations such as the Sudanese National Mint and the Fatihab Bridge connecting Khartoum and Omdurman. The battle was launched, and heavy weapons and equipment such as fighter planes and heavy artillery were used. In addition, the fighting in the eastern part of North Khartoum is also more intense.

Headquarters reporter Mu Min Maji: On the 27th, the temporary ceasefire agreement entered into force for the sixth day, and the security situation in the capital circle area once improved. But this morning (27th), the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces exchanged fire in various areas of the North Khartoum city. Both sides used heavy artillery and the Sudanese Armed Forces also dispatched warplanes to engage in fierce competition around the national mint.

In addition, the fighting in the Darfur region of western Sudan is also very intense. The Sudanese Armed Forces issued a statement on the 27th, saying that it repelled the rapid support force’s attack on the city of Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and lifted the week-long siege of the rapid support force on Zalingei, the capital of Central Darfur. .

This round of conflict in Sudan has lasted for more than a month since it broke out on April 15. The metropolitan area is one of the worst affected areas. Local water, electricity, and communication networks are often interrupted. Almost all daily necessities, including food, medicine, and gasoline, are in short supply and prices are soaring. Some houses were also destroyed by the fighting, and many civilians were displaced. The public security situation is deteriorating day by day, and incidents of robbery and theft occur frequently.

Faced with the deteriorating situation, many citizens took advantage of the ceasefire period to flee the conflict areas by bus and private vehicles, heading for the more stable southern and northern Sudan. The International Organization for Migration recently released a report stating that the conflict in Sudan has caused more than 1.3 million people to flee their homes. About 1.04 million of them were internally displaced in Sudan, and more than 310,000 fled to Sudan’s neighboring countries.

Zainab, a citizen of Khartoum: I heard the sound of fierce exchange of fire, just next to the nearby military camp. There is no real ceasefire between the conflicting parties, and we see no signs of one. The fighter planes were still flying, the bombs sounded from time to time, the gunfire continued, and there was no ceasefire or truce.