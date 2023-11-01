the Commander of the Carabinieri for Health Protection meets the President of Assoittica Italia

On October 30th, Brigadier General Raffaele Covetti, new commander of the Carabinieri Health Protection Commandmet Prof. Maria Luisa Cortesi, President of Assoittica Italia, the National Association of Fishing Companies, which brings together over 130 companies operating in the fishing sector.

During the cordial meeting, mutual activities and skills in the specific sector of the fish supply chain were illustrated, laying the foundations for continuing the fruitful multi-year collaboration already existing between the parties.

The meeting held at the association’s headquarters was also attended by several members of the Board of Directors of Assoittica Italia who described the current situation of the associated companies and outlined possible areas of common action. The occasion was useful to represent the shared commitment of Carabinieri NAS and Assoittica in favor of the consumer and healthy entrepreneurship, in order to combat persistent illicit forms in the sector which can constitute a risk to the health and prestige of the entire production and commercial chain.

