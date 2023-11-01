In October, 71.5 million were invested in startups in Italy: 848 million in 2023

As of October 2023, 71.25 million euros have been invested in startups, in 23 capital increases (total since the beginning of the year, 848.26 million). In October 2022 there had been 15 deals, for a total of 38.3 million (total for the first 10 months of 2022, 2 billion). Among this month’s operations, the 20.5 million raised by Soul-k and the 9 million by Wsense stand out. To these must be added the equity crowdfunding campaigns, 12 in total, which raised a monthly total of 13.7 million (in ten months, 52 million were raised from equity crowdfunding operations).

American Eversana acquires Healthware

Eversana, an American group active in life science, has acquired Healthware, a consultancy group that caters to large companies and startups in the life science and insurance sectors, until now participated by the Italian Investment Fund through Fitec – Italian Technology and Growth Fund.

P101 acquires 24% of Citynews from Xyence

P101, an Italian venture capital founded by Andrea Di Camillo, has acquired 24.5% of the shares of Citynews, owned, until now, by the Principia II fund, managed by Xyence. Details HERE.

France, Liftt invests in Predisurge

Predisurge, a French company that develops software solutions for interventions in vascular and cardiac diseases, has closed a Series A round of 6 and a half million euros. The operation was led by Liftt, an Italian venture capital company and the European Innovation Council fund.

Nuclear, Newcleo closes 2 acquisitions and finances the London School of Economics

Newcleo, a company involved in the development of fourth generation nuclear technologies, has closed the acquisition of Srs and Fucina, companies active in the design and construction of nuclear systems that use liquid lead technology. Also this month, Newcleo announced a €1 million grant to the London School of Economics and Political Science for the development of advanced research in energy economics and energy policy. We also talk about it HERE.

Soul-k raises 20.5 million

Soul-k has closed a financing transaction worth 20.5 million euros. The capital increase was subscribed by Cdp venture capital, Liftt, Azimut free enterprise, the venture capital fund managed by Simest on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Ai.ma. Food. The company also obtained bank financing from Bancater. Details HERE.

Blue tech, 9 million for Wsense

Wsense, born as a spin-off of the Sapienza University of Rome, has closed a Series A round of 9 million euros. Cdp vc Capita and Runwayfbu also took part in the operation led by Blue Ocean. The company develops wireless underwater monitoring and communication systems.

Artificial intelligence, 6 million for Aindo

Aindo, a startup born from the International School for Advanced Studies of Trieste, has closed a round of 6 million euros led by United ventures with Vertis. Aindo has developed a technology for generating synthetic data. More info HERE.

Ecommerce, 5 million by Qapla

Qapla’, a Tuscan startup that develops e-commerce software, has closed a 5 million euro Series A round led by Blacksheep and Cdp Vc.

MotorK closes a 5 million round

The scaleup closed a 5 million round led by Atempo growth. The company deals with automotive and aims to strengthen and expand its market presence and support the development of cutting-edge solutions for customers. More info HERE.

Intesa Sanpaolo also invests in Spacex

Intesa Sanpaolo participated in the latest investment round of Spacex, a company founded by Elon Musk that designs, produces and sends advanced space vehicles and modules into orbit.

Other investments in October

3.2 million for Bonusx

2.5 million per Vaultik

2,1 milioni per The circle

2 million for Inta

2 million for Zakeke

2 million for Vitesicure

1.7 million for Test1

1.7 million per Hercules

$1.6 million for Fantix

1.5 million for Clubdeal digital

1.25 million for Hoopygang

1.2 million for Workfully

1.2 million for Arca Dynamics

1.1 million for Tuorlo magazine

600 thousand euros for Pambuffetti Automobili

600 thousand euros for Bugslife

500 thousand euros per Pack

400 thousand euros for Gevi

200 mila euro per Data Masters

Equity crowdfunding

These innovative startups and SMEs have closed their equity crowdfunding campaigns:

