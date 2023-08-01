Samsung Disables High Bitrate 8K Video Recording on Galaxy S23 Ultra: Users Left Disappointed

Samsung Disables High Bitrate 8K Video Recording on Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung has recently disabled the high bitrate 8K video recording feature on its popular flagship device, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This news has come as a disappointment to many users, as it was one of the key improvements in the camera system of the new Galaxy S23 family.

The latest generation of Samsung’s flagship smartphones boasts a renewed design, powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, along with large capacity batteries. Additionally, the camera system promises to deliver improved photo and video quality, making it an enticing option for photography enthusiasts.

However, it appears that Samsung has taken a step back by disabling one of the newest video recording features of its premium handset. According to reports from specialized publication SamMobile and Reddit users, the high bitrate 8K quality video recording option is no longer available on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Although this feature was operational in the device since its launch, it got deactivated due to an Android update in June 2023. As a result, users can no longer utilize this video recording option. Interestingly, the 8K high bitrate video recording feature still appears in the camera app settings but is grayed out, rendering it impossible to activate.

One possible reason behind Samsung’s decision may be the complaint from some users that enabling the high bitrate option resulted in jerky 8K videos at 30 fps. However, Samsung has yet to clarify why this feature was deactivated and when it will become available again. It is important for the company to inform its users about such changes through the security update changelog.

The disabling of this popular feature has left many Galaxy S23 Ultra owners disappointed. Samsung should provide clearer communication regarding such modifications to ensure transparency and address user concerns. For now, users will have to await further information from Samsung as to when they can expect the return of high bitrate 8K video recording to their devices.

