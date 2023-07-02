The Complex Battle with Anxiety: Understanding the Risk Factors, Symptoms, and Coping Strategies

Title: Anxiety: A Common Evil of the Century that Affects Millions

Subtitle: Experts Suggest Ways to Cope with Anxious Symptoms

Anxiety, a complex combination of emotions including fear, worry, and apprehension, has become one of the significant challenges of the century. With symptoms such as wheezing, tremors, tachycardia, and chest pains, it affects a staggering number of individuals. Statistics reveal that around six million Italians, or 35% of adults aged between 25 and 60 years, are impacted by anxiety.

The somatic manifestations experienced by those suffering from anxiety are due to the hyperactivity of the central nervous system. This hyperactivity triggers a response known as “fight or flight” through the sympathetic nervous system. Anxiety can either exist as a primary brain disorder or be associated with other conditions such as depression or schizophrenia.

Living with anxiety can disrupt daily activities and negatively impact one’s quality of life. However, researchers at the University of Gothenburg have found that moderate to intense physical activity can alleviate symptoms. Engaging in sports or exercise can provide significant relief for individuals struggling with anxiety.

Understanding the risk factors associated with anxiety is crucial. It is important to distinguish between physiological and pathological anxiety. Physiological anxiety refers to a state of psychological and physical tension that allows individuals to activate their resources for adaptation. Pathological anxiety, on the other hand, limits a person’s ability to adapt and can be directed towards specific objects or events.

Risk factors for anxiety can be hereditary, biological, or unconscious in nature. Genetic studies indicate that in approximately 50% of cases, individuals with anxiety have at least one family member suffering from a similar condition. Other research has focused on the connection between neurotransmitters, such as excessive norepinephrine production or decreased GABA and serotonin secretion, and anxiety.

Sigmund Freud believed that anxiety stems from unconscious conflicts rooted in childhood or developed during adulthood. These conflicts are “removed” from consciousness and relegated to the unconscious area through defense mechanisms.

Anxiety presents a wide range of symptoms, which may vary in intensity from person to person. These symptoms can be categorized as psychological, general, and neurovegetative manifestations. Psychological symptoms include irritability, rumination, difficulty concentrating, sleep problems, memory impairment, derealization, and depersonalization. General symptoms comprise apprehension, hypervigilance, tension, avoidance, restlessness, a sense of imminent danger, and fear of losing control or going crazy. Neurovegetative symptoms encompass tachycardia, shortness of breath, profuse sweating, paraesthesia, dizziness, lump in the throat, diarrhea, tremors, muscle tension, hot or cold flushes, feeling of suffocation, and fainting.

As summer approaches, individuals with anxiety may experience heightened emotional tension and physical symptoms. The heat exacerbates their symptoms, although it is not solely due to suggestion. High temperatures trigger a natural response that adapts to the environmental conditions. The perceived danger of these symptoms amplifies the experience for those with anxiety.

For example, humid air can lead to a sensation of breathing poorly, while lower blood pressure can cause dizziness and fainting. Experts recommend several coping strategies for anxiety sufferers during the summer months. In addition to following standard anti-heat guidelines, individuals are advised to be lenient with themselves, engage in physical activity during cooler hours, spend time in nature, avoid isolation, sip cold relaxing herbal teas, practice relaxation techniques, and seek help from a psychotherapist if needed.

Anxiety may be one of the evils of the century, but with proper understanding, support, and self-care, individuals can learn to manage and alleviate its debilitating effects.

