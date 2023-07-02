Sending Care and Warmth: Hunan Tourism Group Visits Needy Party Members

Title: Hunan Tourism Group Sends Care and Warmth to Needy Party Members

Date: July 2, 2022

In celebration of the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, Cao Yuesong, member of the Party committee and deputy general manager of Hunan Tourism Group, led a team to Sizhao Company, a subsidiary of Hunan Sunshine Huatian Assets Company, to visit and provide condolences to party members facing difficulties at the grassroots level. The aim was to extend the party’s care and warmth to those in need.

During the visit, Cao Yuesong engaged in cordial conversations with the needy party members, showing interest in their family and work conditions. He took the time to understand their actual difficulties and offered condolence money as financial support. In addition, he encouraged them to maintain a positive attitude and face their challenges with confidence and determination.

Cao Yuesong emphasized that both the party committee of the tourism group and the asset company are committed to addressing the concerns of needy party members and employees. The principle that no party member should be abandoned holds utmost importance, demonstrating the collective responsibility within the party. Party organizations at all levels should prioritize their duty to help those facing difficulties, recognizing their vital roles at work and at home. By providing necessary assistance and support, party organizations can fulfill their roles as “family members” and ensure that all party members feel the sincere care and warmth of the party.

The principals of the Quality and Safety Department and the Assets Company of Hunan Tourism Group also took part in the condolence visit, showing their solidarity with the initiative.

Cao Yuesong assured party members that the party organizations at all levels within the group will consistently stand by their side. He urged everyone to believe that the challenges they face are temporary and emphasized the importance of staying committed to the party’s guidance and contributing to the high-quality development of the group.

This heartwarming gesture from the Hunan Tourism Group exemplifies their dedication to party members and their commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment. The visit not only offered financial assistance, but also served as a reminder that no member would be left behind. The initiative reflects the party’s tenets of unity, care, and solidarity.

Source: Red Net

Author: Chen Xuehua Wu Yujie

Edit: Su Hao

