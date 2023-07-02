Twitter down but only for non-subscribers. You don’t pay? Musk restricts your content

Twitter down, but only for non-subscribers

For some hours the microblogging platform has been inaccessible. Timeline gone, user profiles gone: nothing can be consulted either from a desktop PC, nor from the app or mobile version of the site. This was reported by the Downdetector site which independently collects malfunction reports from many online platforms, not only in the social sector.

A graph shows the increase in reports of malfunctions starting at 13.20, with a peak around 15 and which still continue. The problems would have started with the site, unreachable to most and only over time would they have extended to the app for mobile devices.

Every time I try to publish, I get the message “Something went wrong. Please try to update”. And the users, always through the service Downdetector, report that any attempt to restore tileline and profile fails. The reason is reported by The Verge.

Twitter has updated its policy for unregistered access to the platform. You may not log in or create a new account, view tweets and user profiles, or navigate through threads unless you are a registered Twitter user.

Twitter did not immediately explain what happened, thus adding confusion to rumors of technical incidents or planned updates. But in the end Elon Musk himself, via Twitter, explained that the novelty is a “temporary emergency measure“, attributed to “data looting” to discredit the service.

Musk said that “Several hundreds of organizations were scraping Twitter data extremely aggressively,” without providing further details.

Holders of free Twitter accounts can still access publicly posted tweets and other information, although many of the features, such as editing tweets and user verification, are locked out except to those who own them. a Twitter Blue subscription.

