Usa 2024, Obama takes the field to help Biden and aims to win over young voters

A luncheon at the White House. Then some videos for launch the fundraiser for re-election in 2024. Barack Obama took the field in aid of Joe Biden extending a hand to his former number two and thus supporting in the campaign for the 2024 elections.

Biden’s goal is to revive his image and, above all, win over young voters. In fact, the president pays the price of his own continue gaffe as well as its 80 years which certainly do not make it “attractive” in the eyes of the new generations. On the contrary, Obama manages to speak the language of the young while remaining an inspirational face for young Democrats. The ex-president’s greater visibility and his greater commitment also aim to achieve a less traditional audience which, although aligned with democratic values, does not show an interest in the party by which it does not feel represented.

In short, the help of the former president could serve to “rejuvenate” Biden’s campaign. And it is perhaps no coincidence that his commitment started precisely from some videos with a very social approach. An example? The decision to end a clip posted on Youtube with a plot twist that seems to have impressed users: it is Joe Biden himself who takes up Obama in his appeal to donate.

