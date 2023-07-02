Scholz defends heating law: “It had to be filed for so long”

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has defended the months-long discussions in the traffic light coalition about the heating law and continues to rate the cooperation in the government positively despite the ongoing dispute. “It had to be filed for so long,” said the SPD politician on Sunday in the ARD “summer interview”. In view of the many non-negotiated positions in society, this can also be explained well, he said with regard to the question of how climate protection measures should best be implemented. “And that’s probably why it was unfortunately necessary to discuss so many details for so long.”

Overall, the Chancellor assessed the atmosphere in the coalition with the FDP and the Greens as positive. In personal dealings there is a lot of trust. That is always very friendly, even in long-term coalition committees. “The human works. That’s already a good basis.”

However, Scholz also urged a more moderate tone: “I wish that some discussions would take place quietly, that they would therefore take less time if the problems were so difficult. You can’t always hope for that.”

Scholz sees no risk of riots in Germany like in France

Meanwhile, Scholz does not see the danger of riots in Germany, as there is currently in France. “There are no signs of that,” said the SPD politician. He doesn’t expect it. “We were told by the bad mood parties that there would be a rage winter and rage autumn. But that didn’t exist,” said Scholz. A great deal had been done to cushion the high energy prices and to ensure security of energy supply.

Scholz expressed understanding for the cancellation of the state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Germany, which was planned for Sunday to Tuesday. “I would have done the same. And that’s why we wish him the best of luck in overcoming what is no small challenge.”

He does not expect France to become unstable, even if the pictures are of course very depressing, said Scholz. “It cannot be that acts of violence are committed. And at the same time, of course, the following always applies: we must do everything we can to ensure that cohesion in our societies works well. And as you know, that is one of my main concerns for politics in this country.”

France has been shaken by massive riots for days. The trigger was the death of a 17-year-old by a police bullet during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Since then there has been repeated looting, arson attacks and violence between police officers and rioters. Hundreds of people were arrested every night.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

