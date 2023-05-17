the concert will take place, despite the bad weather. The Boss has already arrived in Bologna

Ferrara, 17 May 2023 – Everything is ready, the last check – already foreseen for some time – will arrive tomorrow morning when the work (the stage) is completed. Then off to the concert of Bruce Springsteen(here the ladder). At 2.30 pm today, in the heart of theconcert area al urban park, the Provincial Commission, chaired by the Prefecture, met for the technical checks to the entire Bruce Springsteen concert-event organizing machine despite the bad weather, first Italian date of the tour: lawn, stage, security, reception areas. In addition to the Prefecture and the Municipality, officials from the policethe local police, the fire brigade, together with the workers who are completing the entire area that tomorrow will host 50 thousand people.

According to reports, today, however, will not arrive no Commission opinion as it will be need to finish work – closing expected tonight –, which will be updated tomorrow morning for the final check. A double meeting (today and tomorrow) that had already been planned for some time by the organizers. As regards the mantle of the urban park, the dewatering pumps they will work all night for dry the entire area.

The concert, the organizers explained this morning, “it is confirmed and the current weather forecasts do not jeopardize its realization”. The Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedositoday in Bologna to take stock of the dramatic situation that a large part of our region is experiencing, stated on the concert that “we have not yet tackled the problem, given that Ferrara is not a directly affected area”. Also special trains plannedthe result of the agreement between Trenitalia and the organizer Barley Arts, are confirmed, assure the staff.

And the Boss? He’s already landed at Marconi in Bologna, arrived via Paris. In the capital of Emilia, in a hotel in the center, he will spend the night and tomorrow morning he will arrive in Ferrara. For the show.